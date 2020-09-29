Amusing Mercedes-Benz G-Class Ad Pokes Fun at the Car and Its Customers

2 Stay At Home On The Road With This Puch G-Wagen RV by Lorinser

It’s been a while since a Mercedes-Benz commercial has managed to stir the pot in the ‘fun’ department, especially when it comes to the very traditional-looking G-Wagen. 7 photos



Launched earlier today on YouTube, the clip features a presumably British fellow going into a ‘covert G-Class training facility’ somewhere in Europe to pick up his new G-Wagen.



The intro is therefore a bit peculiar, but it gets weirder as the story progresses, since apparently picking up the keys to an all-new G-Class is not as unremarkable as one would expect.



There are two tests that our hero must go through to prove that he is a perfect G-Class customer and finally get those coveted keys.



The first one involves being tied to a chair by a mildly sadistic man with a German accent that throws sand in your face as if you’d be conquering the dunes in a G-Class with the windows down, during a sandstorm.



Apparently, the test is supposed to show how the G-Class can go almost everywhere, and so should its driver.



The second test is all about honoring the famous grab handle, which can be found in every single civilian G-Wagen since the model first went on sale 41 years ago.



In a not-so-typical German humor fashion, the grab handle is the test’s center piece by not being featured at all. Instead, the owner’s ‘mutter’ is being brought into the spotlight, and she must ride a mechanical bull to prove her worthiness in being a passenger in the G-Class.



The entire ad is edited to feel like something important is going to happen at the end, but we’ll let you see it before spoiling it, since the amusing bits don’t end after watching a grandma riding a mechanical bull while being cheered by that sadistic German fellow.

