5 Brabus 900 Rocket Edition Blasts Off Like a Missile, Does Wet 124 MPH in 12.3s

4 Old V12 Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG G 65 Is Big, Dangerous, Yet Utterly Cool

More on this:

All-New Brabus 800 Takes the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe For a Quick Tuning Spin

After previously showcasing the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition based on the latest incarnation of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV, it’s time for more stylish adventures. As such, the Bottrop, Germany-based aftermarket specialist keeps on rolling this summer with no vacation in sight. For its specialists, at least. 8 photos

Because we’re pretty sure the affluent customers of the all-new Brabus 800 have already started imagining a few road trips with exotic destinations for the reworked Mercedes- AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic+ Coupe.



Yes, the kind that has “ultra-all-inclusive” written next to the five-star resort credentials. After all, we really can’t imagine getting the coupe- SUV on the trails or in any rock-crawling situations. It’s not a



For them, Brabus has done about everything, except for packing the assorted luggage. So, now also based on the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic+ Coupe (the regular SUV is



Naturally, the recipe includes the “signature Brabus style,” mixed with the “handling and power of a supercar,” but also the “usability of a modern SUV.” Notice how they elegantly avoided bringing practicality into the discussion? Well, a few compromises are well known for owners of such rides, and the traits of the Brabus 800 might be enough to make them forgotten.



The build includes a full carbon-fiber aerodynamic-enhancement kit that adds just a little bit of widebody flair to the mix, 23-inch forged wheels, as well as a valve-controlled exhaust system. Of course, Brabus hasn’t forgotten about the kW / 800 ps / 789 hp, lowering the 62-mph sprint time from 3.8s to 3.4 seconds.



Because we’re pretty sure the affluent customers of the all-new Brabus 800 have already started imagining a few road trips with exotic destinations for the reworked Mercedes-GLE 63 S 4Matic+ Coupe.Yes, the kind that has “ultra-all-inclusive” written next to the five-star resort credentials. After all, we really can’t imagine getting the coupe-on the trails or in any rock-crawling situations. It’s not a 2021 Bronco , after all. And it’s not even the company’s Geländewagen (aka the G-Class). But one has to get the summer vibes going most luxuriously if the heart desires and the bank account wills it.For them, Brabus has done about everything, except for packing the assorted luggage. So, now also based on the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic+ Coupe (the regular SUV is available as well ), the all-new Brabus 800 version should offer “breathtaking performance and luxury combined in one exceptional SUV coupe.”Naturally, the recipe includes the “signature Brabus style,” mixed with the “handling and power of a supercar,” but also the “usability of a modern SUV.” Notice how they elegantly avoided bringing practicality into the discussion? Well, a few compromises are well known for owners of such rides, and the traits of the Brabus 800 might be enough to make them forgotten.The build includes a full carbon-fiber aerodynamic-enhancement kit that adds just a little bit of widebody flair to the mix, 23-inch forged wheels, as well as a valve-controlled exhaust system. Of course, Brabus hasn’t forgotten about the Affalterbach-born 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that makes do with up to 612 ps / 604 hp off the factory floor. Now, it has been massaged for up to 588/ 800 ps / 789 hp, lowering the 62-mph sprint time from 3.8s to 3.4 seconds.