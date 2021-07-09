Monochromatic Mercedes-AMG G 63 Rides the Summer Waves on Color-Matched Wheels

A long-running nameplate that initially wasn’t associated with all things luxury, the Geländewagen (aka the Mercedes-Benz G-Class) has been – nonetheless – a darling of the high-end automotive sector. The German automaker has thoroughly contributed to the trend since that meant increased profits, but it’s the aftermarket sector that has a real knack for delivering the ultimate touches.
Like so many other vehicles with a huge fan base, the Mercedes G-Wagen is for many owners a true canvas for expressing their personality. And the Mercedes-AMG G 63 version clearly makes up for a high-performance canvas, considering the feisty twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine from under the hood. It’s good for no less than 577 hp and will eagerly jump to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.5 seconds on its way to a top speed of 137 mph (220 kph).
Still, we have a feeling this special commission from the “leading designers and creators of high-end automotive culture and lifestyle” over at the Platinum Group might have a big reason to remain still. For starters, there’s going to be a huge crowd that’s eager to admire the unique monochromatic paint job. It’s not a vinyl wrap, like so many others, and instead, it’s been painstakingly applied to almost every plastic or metal surface on the exterior.
Unfortunately, the aftermarket outlet hasn’t been too forthcoming with additional information on the build, even though the fan base was quick to embrace this monochrome creation. Instead, they only specified that we’re dealing with a work in progress build that’s just about ready to embark on phase two of the project. That one will include “a full bespoke rear executive 4 seat configuration” and it will probably be ready for the new owner to ride the summer’s waves into the sunset.
We’re quite sad that Platinum refrained from naming this milk chocolate-looking paintjob, but at least someone managed to extract a bit of information about the color-matched bespoke wheels. As it turns out, the G 63 rides on a custom set of Agetro F700 wheels. It’s a three-piece forged model they manufacture in-house, but again they overlooked a crucial detail: the exact size of the hulking wheels.
