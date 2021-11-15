Lil Uzi Vert Takes Private Jet on Gulfstream, Calls It “Expensive Pain”

It must be such a struggle to be rich and famous and have to take private jets just because you can. Rapper Lil Uzi Vert didn’t have to go through all that trouble to worry about leg space on a normal aircraft, but called the experience “expensive pain.”
Lil Uzi Vert is known for being pretty extravagant. You remember when he implanted a diamond right on his forehead, for swag? It wasn’t as fun when fans ripped it off at a concert. But he revealed he paid more for it than his entire car collection. And he owns a Bugatti Veyron.
Now he continues to show he’s enjoying himself, spending money to have the best experiences. Which, of course, include flying private. Sharing a video that starts with a flying plane, he then focuses on the private jet that’s awaiting him – a Gulfstream V.
The large business jet is powered by two Rolls-Royce BR 710-A1-10 engines and has a maximum speed of 508 kts (584 mph/ 940 kph), with a normal cruise speed of 488 kts (561 mph/ 903 kph). The most popular layout of the aircraft seats 14 passengers and has a 4-place club arrangement, a divan in the middle of the cabin, and a four-place conference seating.
Despite the comfort the cabin offers, Lil Uzi Vert shows his enthusiasm to get home as soon as possible by calling it an “expensive pain.”
And it is quite pricey, he’s right about that. The cost to rent the aircraft starts at around $7,000 an hour and it can go up to $10,000. But you get more than just flying really fast – you don’t have to worry about leg space, or if you get a seat in the middle, or the person behind you continuously hits your chair.
Just like any other rapper, Uzi Vert probably had one of his expensive rides waiting for him right outside the plane. So, that’s not really a “pain,” by anyone’s standards.
