Cara Delevingne's 30th Birthday Party Was a Star-Studded Event on Ruby Tuesday Yacht

Celebrating a birthday is a big deal for some people and they want to have all their close ones with them. Turning 30 is a big milestone, and Cara Delevingne celebrated it with a big, star-studded birthday party on board Ruby Tuesday yacht.
Cara Delevingne had the best time on a lavish yacht trip in Formentera, Spain, where she celebrated her 30th birthday with her famous friends.
The model was joined by actress Sienna Miller, 40, Margot Robbie, 32, Cara's older sister Poppy, 36, Adwoa Aboah, 30, and Lady Mary Charteris, 35. Everyone seemed to have a great time on board, eating ice cream and catching up. They also enjoyed a dip in the Mediterranean, with Sienna showing off her diving skills.
The yacht they were on is called "Ruby Tuesday," and it's a Princess V72 model from the British luxury motor yacht manufacturer Princess Yachts. The vessel was built in 2013 and it has a length of 73 ft (22.25 meters), a beam of 17 ft (5.19 m), and a draft of 5’6 ft (1.65 m). This gives it enough space to fit up to 12 guests during the day and sleep six guests in three cabins. The room configuration features one master cabin, boasting a double bed and dressing room, right at the stern of the yacht, a VIP room, and a twin cabin. All of them have a bathroom. There is also enough space for up to three crew members.
The motor yacht is put in motion by twin Caterpillar engines that deliver 1,800 horsepower each, which is enough to take it to a cruise speed of 23 knots (26 mph / 43 kph) and a maximum speed of 39 knots (45 mph / 72 kph).
As for entertainment, there’s wi-fi, and several water toys. There are wakeboards, water skies, snorkeling equipment, and Seabobs to keep you from being bored.
The vessel is available for charter in Ibiza, Mallorca, and Menoca, Spain. During low season (from May 1st to June 30th and September 1st to October 31st), you can charter the yacht for €34,650 (around $35,553) a week or €4,950 (approx 5,790) a day. As for the high season, the price goes up to €47,600 ($48,840) per week, and €6,800 (almost $7,000) per day, plus expenses.
Besides hanging out on Ruby Tuesday, the group also ventured out in the sea, swimming and hanging out on paddle boards. Cara seemed like she was having a great time and was even captured taking a few selfies while hanging out on the paddle board. Later that day, Cara and her friends took out a Seabob for some more water adventures, with some of her friends plunging into the water from the yacht. And it looked like a very successful birthday party.
