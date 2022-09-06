Audi R8 Drags Built Cummins Diesel Ram Pickup Truck, Almost Instantly Regrets It

What does a hulking, menacingly-dark Mopar pickup truck have to do with a low-slung, nimble sports car? Well, except for the fact that they both have four wheels, nothing much – save for a quarter-mile dragstrip craving, that is.
As always, the straight-line acceleration venues present a haven for those who are eager to blow off some steam (or soot, in the case of the aforementioned, murdered-out Dodge Ram), irrespective of their allegiance. And, as per the description provided by the videographer behind the RPM Army channel on YouTube, this was exactly the gist behind the latest Midnight Street Drags event which took place at the National Trail Raceway.
The competition (with the latest excerpt embedded below featured on September 5th) is a “heads up, no time, grudge racing style event” held at the NHRA-member quarter-mile dragstrip located near Hebron in Ohio to “let locals blow off some steam and keep it off the streets.” Naturally, that meant there was something for everybody, including the opportunity to witness a quirky skirmish between a Dodge Ram and an Audi R8.
The massive pickup truck, a built, Cummins-powered Dodge Ram (a facelifted 2006+ third generation, as far as we can tell) seemed ready to eat the V10 heart out of the traditional sports car as they carefully lined up for the start. And, initially, it seemed to fulfill the promise of coal-rolling the coupe into early submission after it thundered and roared off the line to gain the upper hand after the first 60 feet or so.
Alas, that massive cloud of smoke did not seem to impress the Audi driver who quickly took advantage of the smaller mass and high acceleration potential developed by the 5.2-liter V10 FSI. So, after we first thought this would be another instance when the main favorite of a race will dearly regret lining up with a quirky underdog, it ultimately wrapped the chase with an unknown ET and trap speed but also a hard-fought victory.
