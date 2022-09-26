Swoopy Apple Car Feels Ready to EV-Flex Inductive Muscles in Influencer's CGI Spec

Some people have quirky passions – and the world of social media has made it immensely easy to share them with the world. Alas, the jury is still out if some of them are a borderline obsession or not.
Interestingly, this also applies to the ‘crazy’ automotive world of virtual artists. And there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, let us further showcase the curious case of Ildar, the pixel master better known as ildar_project on social media, who usually dabbles with tuned models – but now mainly thinks of exclusives for socialites.
A certain influencer, to be more precise. So, we have no idea if the CGI expert has a crush on Alexandra Mary “Alex” Hirschi, who is better known around the world thanks to her Supercar Blondie channel on YouTube, or he just wants to piggyback on her fame. Either way, there is now an entire series of personalized specifications of upcoming popular models, all done specifically for her.
So, it all started with a bespoke digital project called Lamborghini “Tormenta,” immediately followed by the perfect Ferrari Purosangue, as well as an elegant and sustainable Rolls-Royce Spectre full EV. Now, the virtual artist is getting even quirkier because he also imagined the long-awaited, ultra-rumored Apple car with a dedication to the renowned automotive influencer.
Unlike with the Ferrari Purosangue V12-powered crossover SUV or the Rolls-Royce Spectre full EV grand tourer, there are very few details that can be used to describe the elusive Apple car. Although, if this drags on for more time than it already did, it will probably be known as the Tesla Cybertruck of the tech world – as a reference to its tardiness. But, anyway, back to this hypothetical idea – does it get our CGI hall pass, or not (because it is all starting to become a creepy affair)?
