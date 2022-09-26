Lincoln Zephyr Estate Is the Americana Station Wagon That Cannot Be Had in U.S.

Lincoln is busy talking about the Star Concept future of SUV things to come, a sure sign that at home it has embraced the crossover, SUV, and truck lifestyle. But that is in the real world, whereas the digital realm has other plans.
They say that Lincoln tried hard to keep the passenger car atmosphere alive – even showcasing the Model L100 concept vehicle to remind everyone of their iconic take on traditional car segments. But at home in the United States, the crossover, SUV, and truck lifestyle is all too inviting. Alas, that is not valid everywhere.
Just like General Motors, Ford wants to be successful in China, as well – and over there, sedans are still an important thing for consumers. So, naturally, Lincoln obliged and now they have the cool Zephyr limo to highlight. And the model, of course, cannot be had in the United States, no matter what.
On the other hand, the same cannot be said about its station wagon sibling as the latter cannot be had anywhere else, either. This is simply because it is a figment of imagination, as Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, resumed his “Touring the world!” periplus in between Japanese hot hatches, European MPVs, and Americana sports cars.
Now, the pixel master has also proposed the Lincoln Zephyr Wagon should have American-style dreams, even if everything is merely wishful thinking. And, frankly, the estate version does not look bad at all, especially when CGI-cooked by an artist that makes it feel so life-like without any particular effort.
Well, unfortunately, there are slim to no chances for Blue Oval corner-office head honchos to approve this SW, as estate models are more of a passion for Old Continent fans rather than Chinese buyers. And Lincoln certainly will not establish a European presence just for a hypothetical Zephyr Wagon, no matter how good it looks or how well received it is by fans of the author’s digital work, right?
