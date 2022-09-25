Lincoln Executive Explains the Star Concept, Says It's a Window Into the Near Future

Turned into only an SUV manufacturer, Lincoln is now trying to pave its way into the EV era. The Star Concept was unveiled earlier this year, but we got the chance to take a good look at it only over a week ago. The fine-looking vehicle impressed us with its supple silhouette and now we find out what it’s previewing. It isn’t about something that’s going to come in 2030! Here’s what you need to know.
Lincoln North America Director Michael Sprague is responsible for marketing, service, and sales. He sat down for a quick interview with Jason Stein at the North American International Detroit Auto Show. The executive was asked questions regarding Lincoln’s future and, more specifically, he had to explain what the Star Concept means for the automaker.
The vehicle was first presented in April when Lincoln President Joy Falotico said the brand’s getting ready for the “next chapter.” Back then, the first reactions were positive. The media and customers of the automaker agreed it’s a great retro-futuristic embodiment of improved design philosophy.
However, the Star Concept also confirmed that Lincoln is heading in the same direction as Ford – they’re going to electrify everything. We anticipated that the Star Concept is going to serve as a preview for an upcoming comprehensive design change that’s going to revitalize the automaker’s entire portfolio.
Now, looking at what Sprague is saying in the interview available down below, we can’t help but feel like we’ve made the right prediction – the Lincoln Director confirmed the Star Concept is a clear hint at where the brand’s going with the design language. Moreover, he underlined the look isn’t meant for vehicles that’ll be produced in eight or nine years, but it’s previewing a change that’s bound to happen sooner.
“Our designers have just done an amazing job,” said Michael Sprague.
The executive also points out that the L100 concept is the one meant to preview the distant future, which might turn out in production guise as the reborn Continental sometime after 2025.
Lincoln currently manufactures four SUVs. The Navigator, Aviator, and Nautilus are available to order, but the 2023 Corsair is still in the preproduction phase. However, you can build the Corsair you’d like to have and submit your build with a dealer.
The vehicle was first presented in April when Lincoln President Joy Falotico said the brand’s getting ready for the “next chapter.” Back then, the first reactions were positive. The media and customers of the automaker agreed it’s a great retro-futuristic embodiment of improved design philosophy.
However, the Star Concept also confirmed that Lincoln is heading in the same direction as Ford – they’re going to electrify everything. We anticipated that the Star Concept is going to serve as a preview for an upcoming comprehensive design change that’s going to revitalize the automaker’s entire portfolio.
Now, looking at what Sprague is saying in the interview available down below, we can’t help but feel like we’ve made the right prediction – the Lincoln Director confirmed the Star Concept is a clear hint at where the brand’s going with the design language. Moreover, he underlined the look isn’t meant for vehicles that’ll be produced in eight or nine years, but it’s previewing a change that’s bound to happen sooner.
“Our designers have just done an amazing job,” said Michael Sprague.
The executive also points out that the L100 concept is the one meant to preview the distant future, which might turn out in production guise as the reborn Continental sometime after 2025.
Lincoln currently manufactures four SUVs. The Navigator, Aviator, and Nautilus are available to order, but the 2023 Corsair is still in the preproduction phase. However, you can build the Corsair you’d like to have and submit your build with a dealer.