Lincoln Executive Explains the Star Concept, Says It's a Window Into the Near Future

Turned into only an SUV manufacturer, Lincoln is now trying to pave its way into the EV era. The Star Concept was unveiled earlier this year, but we got the chance to take a good look at it only over a week ago. The fine-looking vehicle impressed us with its supple silhouette and now we find out what it’s previewing. It isn’t about something that’s going to come in 2030! Here’s what you need to know.

14 photos