Here's the New Lincoln Sedan You Can't Get in the U.S., It's Sold Only in China

Meet the Lincoln Zephyr – a car that’s available only in China. We’d like to say it’s a shame that it isn’t available in the U.S., but most people today choose crossovers and SUVs. Carmakers are for-profit companies, and they must listen to the buyers. Otherwise, they’d go bankrupt.
Lincoln tried. They brought back the Continental after a 14-year pause. Unfortunately, that car lacked something very important – the ambivalence of luxury and power. Americans still buy new sedans, but they spend money mostly on performance-oriented vehicles. BMW’s M750i and the Mercedes-Benz S580 both come with V8s under the hood and have the ability to turn into monsters when put in Sport Mode.
Lexus does this as well with the LS 500. Admittedly, the Japanese representative isn’t known for its amazing performance traits. It has, however, that aura of craftsmanship and, more important, reliability. Lincoln’s models lacked these all-important traits and, in line with Ford’s strategy, gave up on sedans.
But Lincoln’s cars continue to live on in China. They made the Zephyr – a successor for the MKZ – only for the Chinese market. The vehicle shares its platform with the Ford Evos, and it was designed in both the U.S. and the Asian country. That’s why it might look modern, tasteful, and attractive to American and even European buyers.
The Zephyr has a 481 liters trunk, enough room in the back for a comfortable long journey thanks to its 2,930 mm wheelbase, and a nice-looking interior made from leather and Alcantara that’s focused around the 27-inch (1.1-meter) display, which, unlike Porsche or Ferrari, it works in its entirety even when no passenger is sitting in the front. It also comes with physical and capacitive buttons that make interacting with the car a pleasure and a premium 13-speaker sound system.
Under the Zephyr's hood, customers can find only a two-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that puts out 243 HP (246 PS) and 278 lb-ft (376 Nm) of torque. It’s the only option available, and it helps the car reach 62 mph (100 kph) from 0 mph in 6.8 seconds. Power is sent to the front wheels only via an eight-shift automatic transmission.
The 2022 Lincoln Zephyr you’re about to see in the video down below costs a little under $50,000. Prices start from $37,500.
