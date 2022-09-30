Rolls-Royce Wraith Hot Rod Lacks Fenders, Any Shame, an Opportunity to Become Real

During its original tenure, the Rolls-Royce Wraith was a 1398 and 1939 running chassis supplied to independent coachbuilders. The second, modern lease of life then turned it into something else.
That would be the full-size luxury grand tourer that went into production back in 2013 (and recently bowed out of a graceful OEM and aftermarket existence) as an iconic suicide-door, pilar-less two-door coupe with an elegant twin-turbo V12 engine under the hood. But wait, as now there is a third reinvention making the rounds.
Albeit these are only virtual dreams that we speak of. And what do you know, Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the pixel master better known as adry53customs on social media, is again playing to his notorious digital Hot Rod strengths for this fresh entry into the journal of his CGI periplus alongside HotCars.
So, after the recent Ford F-150 Lightning Raptor off-road EV pickup truck transformation, now they are proposing a second reinvention of the Wraith into something that Rolls-Royce would probably never approve of - a Hot Rod monster. The digital build project seems ready to buck wild at the quarter-mile dragstrip and, at the same time, impress all the right crowds at an event such as the SEMA Show. But how?
Well, by way of the altered, narrower body style, the reworked front fascia, as well as the complete lack of front and rear fenders, any shame, or care about the diehard Rolls-Royce fans running amuck crying their outrage at the country clubs and all those posh venues they love so much. Instead, this Wraith is mostly interested in impressing the Hot Rod crowds who love exposed V12 parts, humongous side exhausts, and gigantic front racing wheels and tires, plus rear tire squeals ahead of glorious burnouts!
So, where do we need to sign to donate some blood or something and earn a bit of extra cash to contribute to the opportunity of making this crazy monster dream come true? By the way, has anyone noticed the transparent hood or the matching two-tone P Zeros?
