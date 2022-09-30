Demon-Swapped Chrysler 300 Is the Ultimate Four-Door Muscle Car

Can we actually call something that shares its platform with the older Mercedes-Benz E-Class a four-door muscle car? Probably not, but we could bend the rules for this one, as it has a very juicy motor under that fat hood.
There is no point in building up the hype, as we already told you what it is in the title: the famous Demon engine. With a 6.2-liter displacement, the HEMI V8 produces as much as 840 hp and 770 lb-ft (1,044 Nm) of torque, enabling a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in just 2.3 seconds in the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.
Since the Chrysler 300 is bigger and therefore heavier, it would be slower than its two-door cousin, yet we reckon that not by much. Why not measure the exact performance on a third-party device, you ask? Well, there’s a very good reason for not doing that, as the pictured car is not real. It came to life courtesy of 412donklife on Instagram, and it would have been an even better send-off of the series.
Besides giving it that monstrous engine, the rendering artist did a few other things to this 300. Fender flares are visible, next to the aforementioned muscular hood, front apron, rear diffuser with cutouts for the dual exhaust tips, and trunk lid spoiler. Those massive alloys contribute to the new stance, and even if you won’t hear it coming in your dreams, you will see it, thanks to the blue finish.
Completing the makeover are the blacked-out head- and taillights, privacy windows all around, Hellcat emblems on the front fenders, and the SRT logo on the trunk lid. Overall, the digital proposal is pure fire, and it shows what the Chrysler 300 could have become, if Stellantis did not decide to play it safe with electrified vehicles and the crossover family expansion.
