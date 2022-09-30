Dream Widebody Kit for Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Reveals Proper Daytona Legacy

Back in 1969, the original Dodge Charger Daytona – one of the coveted ‘Winged Warriors’ alongside the Plymouth Superbird – was sporting a glorious aerodynamic configuration that is hard to miss even today.
Afterward, it became just an appearance package in 1975-1977 (when the Charger itself was a repackaged Chrysler Cordoba), a limited production package addition in 2006-2009 four-door Chargers, a special series reintroduction in 2013 (with just 3k units available to the public), and finally a trim level for the 2017 and 2020 model years.
Then, just as Stellantis was announcing that Dodge was on the ‘Last Call’ with the ICE-powered Charger and Challenger models for the 2023 model year, an EV nuclear strike brought to our attention the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept. It is a ‘wow’ that rekindled the two-door love, reinvented the aero ideas of its original predecessor (with a nifty front trick), and generally paved the way forward towards a sustainable, electrified future.
But, of course, some might not be all too happy about the EV treatment applied to the Daytona moniker. While probably not allowed to say anything about the top-level corporate decisions, there is at least one Stellantis white collar that might have treated the Daytona legacy differently. Meet Mo Ismail, the virtual artist better known as moaoun_moaoun on social media, who continues to also show his personal CGI projects - with a ‘tiny’ Mopar influence, on this occasion.
The interesting fact is that he is also a Creative Designer at Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, and Dodge. And he just treated us to his most beloved muscle car, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, featuring both his dream widebody aerodynamic kit as well as ample ‘winged warrior’ Daytona influences! And I have to say, even with just two distracting POVs, it looks absolutely stupendous – and seemingly just about ready to teach those pesky S650 Ford Mustang Dark Horses a thing or two about racing!
