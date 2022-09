Virtually Streetable, Widebody Chevy COPO Camaro Feels Ready for Dark Horse Brawls

ICE

But we all know that after a great lease oflife that included crazy stuff like the SRT Hellcat, Demon, Redeye, and SRT Super Stock, among many widebody options, the third-generation Dodge Challenger (along with its Charger sedan brother) is now on a ‘ Last Call ’ with gasoline-loving fans and the 2023 model year. So, if the Chevy COPO Camaro ever came to a street near you, it would have to pick a V8 fight with somebody else.Of course, given the way General Motors treats the Camaro nameplate in general (mostly with indifference) and the COPO revival in particular (as a track-exclusive big-block dragstrip weapon), we already know this widebody version is merely wishful thinking . And by the looks of it, there is also no chance of ever seeing it roam the streets – as Chevy might abandon the Camaro altogether or morph it into an(sedan or, perhaps even both, the rumor jury is still out).Alas, it is also way too good-looking not to give it a chance to digitally duke it out with Ford’s upcoming performance-oriented family, the Dark Horse series. And it comes courtesy of a Brazil-based 3D automotive designer better known as trophx, who CGI-cooked this up a while back when the Dark Horse was not even officially introduced.Interestingly, while it bears the COPO Camaro moniker, this virtual hoot is more of a tuning realm affair than anything else. This is because, according to the author’s description, it has a turbocharged V8 under the massive hood. Plus, the lowered stance, negative camber, and extra-widebody atmosphere are also quite the usual suspects when it comes to aftermarket transformations. Still, it gets my CGI vote of confidence!