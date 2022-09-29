Virtually Streetable, Widebody Chevy COPO Camaro Feels Ready for Dark Horse Brawls

Normally, when discussing the resurrected Chevy COPO Camaro, a track-exclusive and dragstrip-focused 572ci V8-toting monster, we should only think of Mopars – as those are the only ones coming close to its capabilities in OEM form.
But we all know that after a great lease of ICE life that included crazy stuff like the SRT Hellcat, Demon, Redeye, and SRT Super Stock, among many widebody options, the third-generation Dodge Challenger (along with its Charger sedan brother) is now on a ‘Last Call’ with gasoline-loving fans and the 2023 model year. So, if the Chevy COPO Camaro ever came to a street near you, it would have to pick a V8 fight with somebody else.
Of course, given the way General Motors treats the Camaro nameplate in general (mostly with indifference) and the COPO revival in particular (as a track-exclusive big-block dragstrip weapon), we already know this widebody version is merely wishful thinking. And by the looks of it, there is also no chance of ever seeing it roam the streets – as Chevy might abandon the Camaro altogether or morph it into an EV (sedan or SUV, perhaps even both, the rumor jury is still out).
Alas, it is also way too good-looking not to give it a chance to digitally duke it out with Ford’s upcoming performance-oriented family, the Dark Horse series. And it comes courtesy of a Brazil-based 3D automotive designer better known as trophx, who CGI-cooked this up a while back when the Dark Horse was not even officially introduced.
Interestingly, while it bears the COPO Camaro moniker, this virtual hoot is more of a tuning realm affair than anything else. This is because, according to the author’s description, it has a turbocharged V8 under the massive hood. Plus, the lowered stance, negative camber, and extra-widebody atmosphere are also quite the usual suspects when it comes to aftermarket transformations. Still, it gets my CGI vote of confidence!
