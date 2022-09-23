Fast X Will Feature Dodge's New Electric Muscle Car

Can you believe that Fast & Furious came out more than 20 years ago? The first installment in the F&F saga grossed more than $207M worldwide despite its $38M budget. Universal Studious couldn’t pass the opportunity of squeezing out more cash from this illegal street racing movie, which is why the franchise continued with a couple of pretty bad movies.
Vin Diesel finally returned to the fold in 2009, but as it often happens in this industry, the guys and gals calling the shots messed things up by adding increasingly more action and spy tropes to the original’s winning recipe.
F&F can be mistaken for a high-octane 007 movie as of late, not a car movie with a bit of action sprinkled here and there. For all the wrong things – including Tej and Roman going to space in a Fiero – the franchise remained faithful to a couple of its original virtues: family and the Dodge Charger.
F9 saw the producers commission the wildest Charger of the saga yet, a mid-engine monster that reportedly cost $1 million to produce in a total of nine units. The SpeedKore-built Hellacious is rocking a 6.2-liter Hellcat behind the driver’s ears, connected to a transaxle with a gated shifter. Indeed, a Graziano-supplied transaxle shared with the Gallardo and R8.
Fast X will take a turn for… uhm… the better if environmentalism is your thing. Rather than developing yet another Charger with an even larger engine, we’ll be treated to an electric muscle car in the guise of the Charger Daytona SRT. Caught on camera on set filming back on August 28th for the latest installment of the franchise, the concept is joined by a 2022 Dodge Charger, a 1970 Dodge Charger, and the gull-winged DeLorean Alpha 5.
It's not known who will drive the e-muscle car, nor do we know how it will be driven. Considering that the 800-volt Banshee propulsion system is expected to exceed 1,000 horsepower, it should be pretty darn exciting.
F&F can be mistaken for a high-octane 007 movie as of late, not a car movie with a bit of action sprinkled here and there. For all the wrong things – including Tej and Roman going to space in a Fiero – the franchise remained faithful to a couple of its original virtues: family and the Dodge Charger.
F9 saw the producers commission the wildest Charger of the saga yet, a mid-engine monster that reportedly cost $1 million to produce in a total of nine units. The SpeedKore-built Hellacious is rocking a 6.2-liter Hellcat behind the driver’s ears, connected to a transaxle with a gated shifter. Indeed, a Graziano-supplied transaxle shared with the Gallardo and R8.
Fast X will take a turn for… uhm… the better if environmentalism is your thing. Rather than developing yet another Charger with an even larger engine, we’ll be treated to an electric muscle car in the guise of the Charger Daytona SRT. Caught on camera on set filming back on August 28th for the latest installment of the franchise, the concept is joined by a 2022 Dodge Charger, a 1970 Dodge Charger, and the gull-winged DeLorean Alpha 5.
It's not known who will drive the e-muscle car, nor do we know how it will be driven. Considering that the 800-volt Banshee propulsion system is expected to exceed 1,000 horsepower, it should be pretty darn exciting.