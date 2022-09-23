Faraday Future Directors Hit With Lawsuits and Death Threats

Having just received an EPA rating of 381 miles of range (which is more than the company’s previous estimates), FF seems to be getting closer to bringing the all-electric, autonomous-ready FF 91 to market. The flagship vehicle is in the pre-production stage at the company’s California factory.
On one hand, that’s really exciting news, reaffirming the brand’s vision and commitment to shaping the future of electric mobility. On the other hand, getting that rating is just one step, and let’s not forget the company is still looking for funding.
There are many challenges ahead, and one of them aims at some of FF’s officers and directors, who are allegedly working against the company’s best interests.
“Unfortunately, efforts to raise capital have been impacted by a misinformation campaign of completely baseless allegations that certain directors are conspiring to pursue an unnecessary bankruptcy for their own personal gain,” FF stated recently.
The company hired a former prosecutor who, after an independent investigation, concluded that the allegations were false. Still, things escalated, transforming into lawsuit threats, which ultimately turned into “threats of physical violence and even death threats.”
At this point in time, nothing is really clear, but the company is taking things seriously and is working with the appropriate local and international authorities to find those guilty.
“The Company will cooperate with law enforcement in investigating and support any prosecution of any person found to be involved in any threat or act of violence to the fullest extent of the law,” the company added.
It remains to be seen how things will turn out and when the flagship FF 91 will actually reach customers. Given the company’s current situation (and market conditions), it’s probably safe to say we’ll have to wait some more, since the focus right now is not on one, but two critical problems that need to be solved.
There are many challenges ahead, and one of them aims at some of FF’s officers and directors, who are allegedly working against the company’s best interests.
“Unfortunately, efforts to raise capital have been impacted by a misinformation campaign of completely baseless allegations that certain directors are conspiring to pursue an unnecessary bankruptcy for their own personal gain,” FF stated recently.
The company hired a former prosecutor who, after an independent investigation, concluded that the allegations were false. Still, things escalated, transforming into lawsuit threats, which ultimately turned into “threats of physical violence and even death threats.”
At this point in time, nothing is really clear, but the company is taking things seriously and is working with the appropriate local and international authorities to find those guilty.
“The Company will cooperate with law enforcement in investigating and support any prosecution of any person found to be involved in any threat or act of violence to the fullest extent of the law,” the company added.
It remains to be seen how things will turn out and when the flagship FF 91 will actually reach customers. Given the company’s current situation (and market conditions), it’s probably safe to say we’ll have to wait some more, since the focus right now is not on one, but two critical problems that need to be solved.