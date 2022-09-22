autoevolution
Beastly Challenger Hellcat Drags Charger, Mustang GT, Easily Shows Them Who's Boss

22 Sep 2022
Dodge is currently busy showcasing one ‘Last Call’ limited edition after another, which basically spells the beginning of the end for the ICE-powered Charger and Challenger era.
Luckily, even after the special series have been ordered, sold out, and delivered, there is still a little bit of time to snatch a good ol’ Mopar as the gasoline-fueled lease of life for both nameplates only ends after the final 2023 model year has been assembled. And we can bet that people will jump at the occasion of owning one of the last ICE Dodge pony and muscle cars around.

Some will tuck them inside a garage and forget about them, others will simply enjoy them as they are, and a few will try to make a quick profit out of their hype. But frankly, we are more interested in the good folks that will have their way with them at the quarter-mile dragstrip – either in stock or modified form. Until that happens, though, no worries – there is plenty of straight-line action already going on.

For example, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has prepared a new Orlando Speed World Dragway feature (uploaded on September 21st) from Bithlo, Florida, and it is thoroughly centered around the eternal Mopar vs. Blue Oval wars. First, though, a little introduction is in order, of course.

So, the leading Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat character of the story first duked it out with a fellow Dodge Charger sibling, and the burgundy Mopar easily showed its might by performing an outstanding pass that led to a logical 10.08s versus 11.85s result. Then, from the 0:26s mark, the Blue Oval hero came for a shot at the title but, again, the Challenger driver slingshot his way into an obvious victory with the same 10.08s ET as before. Meanwhile, the new opponent performed marginally worse than even the one before it, hence the 11.89s pass.

