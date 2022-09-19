1967 Pontiac GTO vs 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Drag Race Is a Photo Finish

Introduced in 1963, the Pontiac GTO is widely regarded as America's primordial muscle car. While this statement can be considered untrue if we look at the Chrysler C-300, which debuted in 1955, the GTO can be credited as the car that popularized the muscle car segment in the 1960s.
But regardless of titles and opinions, the first-gen GTO is a fabulous high-performance classic that turns heads at car shows more than 60 years later. And things become even more exciting when the iconic Poncho is showcased at the drag strip. If you're a fan of burnouts and straight-line racing, here's an exciting duel that involves a 1967 Pontiac GTO.
The best-looking iteration of the first-gen muscle car, the 1967 GTO is not only a gorgeous rig. When fitted with the optional 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) H.O. V8, like the car you're about to see below, it's also impressively fast. Because the H.O. (High Output) came with a more aggressive cam and a larger exhaust manifold that increased output to 360 horsepower and 438 pound-feet (594 Nm) of torque.
Pontiac also paired the H.O. with a three-speed automatic transmission and a set of 3.90 rear gears, which result in the perfect combo for quick runs at the drag strip. But is this GTO quick enough for a 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle?
Well, 1972 muscle cars weren't as potent as their 1971 counterparts due to the new emission regulations that were introduced at the time. Chevy still had an SS 454 version of the Chevelle in 1972, but the mighty LS6 mill was gone. This particular car came with an LS5 under the hood. With a compression ratio of 8.5:1, the 454-cubic-inch (7.4-liter) V8 delivered 270 horsepower and 390 pound-feet (529 Nm) of torque.
It may not sound like a lot compared to the GTO, but the figures above are of the net variety, which became the norm starting in 1972. If we convert them to gross numbers, we get around 350 horsepower and 450 pound-feet (610 Nm) of twist, which put Chevelle on par with the GTO. On the flip side, these cars compete in the Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race series, which allows certain drivetrain modifications. So it's safe to assume that they're no longer stock.
But even so, the duel is amazingly close, with all three races almost needing finish line photos to decide the winner. The Pontiac GTO crossed the line first every single time but did so less than a tenth-second ahead of the Chevelle and thanks to better reaction times at the Christmas tree. Watch the drama unfold in the video below. The footage was shot at the 28th Annual Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race in September 2022.
The best-looking iteration of the first-gen muscle car, the 1967 GTO is not only a gorgeous rig. When fitted with the optional 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) H.O. V8, like the car you're about to see below, it's also impressively fast. Because the H.O. (High Output) came with a more aggressive cam and a larger exhaust manifold that increased output to 360 horsepower and 438 pound-feet (594 Nm) of torque.
Pontiac also paired the H.O. with a three-speed automatic transmission and a set of 3.90 rear gears, which result in the perfect combo for quick runs at the drag strip. But is this GTO quick enough for a 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle?
Well, 1972 muscle cars weren't as potent as their 1971 counterparts due to the new emission regulations that were introduced at the time. Chevy still had an SS 454 version of the Chevelle in 1972, but the mighty LS6 mill was gone. This particular car came with an LS5 under the hood. With a compression ratio of 8.5:1, the 454-cubic-inch (7.4-liter) V8 delivered 270 horsepower and 390 pound-feet (529 Nm) of torque.
It may not sound like a lot compared to the GTO, but the figures above are of the net variety, which became the norm starting in 1972. If we convert them to gross numbers, we get around 350 horsepower and 450 pound-feet (610 Nm) of twist, which put Chevelle on par with the GTO. On the flip side, these cars compete in the Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race series, which allows certain drivetrain modifications. So it's safe to assume that they're no longer stock.
But even so, the duel is amazingly close, with all three races almost needing finish line photos to decide the winner. The Pontiac GTO crossed the line first every single time but did so less than a tenth-second ahead of the Chevelle and thanks to better reaction times at the Christmas tree. Watch the drama unfold in the video below. The footage was shot at the 28th Annual Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race in September 2022.