1970 Chevy Corvette 454 Drags 1968 Buick GS 400, Someone Barely Nails the Win

While all eyes are on the 2022 NAIAS in Detroit and one of its unsung heroes – the C8 Chevy Corvette Z06 – has even attracted POTUS’ attention, that does not mean everyone is only into modern cars.
Yes, the 2022 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, while late at the party, did start with a bang – also thanks to countless novelties from the Big Detroit Three. Stellantis offers a preview into the electrified Jeep future, Ford is driving pony and muscle car fans out of their minds over its new Dark Horse, aka the 2024 S650 Mustang, and GM is blending mid-engine Z06 ICE prowess with its EV efforts.
But some folks just want to have a nice little excerpt of classic sports and muscle car tradition instead of all the modern ‘noise.’ And those with a penchant for GM’s goodies might want to look at the latest feature (embedded below) brought to our attention courtesy of the videographer behind the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube. And the host again brings us feisty yet vintage GM action from Mid-Michigan Motorplex in Stanton, Michigan.
Today’s encounter from the Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race series is all about a 1970 Chevy Corvette C3 equipped with the mighty LS5 454ci big-block engine that was on a feisty collision course with a 1968 Buick Skylark Gran Sport 400. As always, we get all the juicy technical details and trivia about the two competitors ahead of the races. Plural, you read that right, as we are about to see this skirmish only settled after a trio of passes.
So, round one kicks off at the 5:08 mark with the slightly lighter Corvette 454 taking the lead after the GS 400 driver might have missed a gear (they both pack four-speed manuals), and the result speaks for itself: 13.86s for the C3 versus 14.37s for the larger Buick. Next up, from the 6:06 mark, the GS 400 owner makes amends and narrowly secures a tie with a better reaction time and a winner’s light even though their ETs said otherwise (13.79s for C3 against 13.8s for GS 400). Thus, round three will ultimately showcase the narrow winner of the brawl, from the 7:16 mark!
But some folks just want to have a nice little excerpt of classic sports and muscle car tradition instead of all the modern ‘noise.’ And those with a penchant for GM’s goodies might want to look at the latest feature (embedded below) brought to our attention courtesy of the videographer behind the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube. And the host again brings us feisty yet vintage GM action from Mid-Michigan Motorplex in Stanton, Michigan.
Today’s encounter from the Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race series is all about a 1970 Chevy Corvette C3 equipped with the mighty LS5 454ci big-block engine that was on a feisty collision course with a 1968 Buick Skylark Gran Sport 400. As always, we get all the juicy technical details and trivia about the two competitors ahead of the races. Plural, you read that right, as we are about to see this skirmish only settled after a trio of passes.
So, round one kicks off at the 5:08 mark with the slightly lighter Corvette 454 taking the lead after the GS 400 driver might have missed a gear (they both pack four-speed manuals), and the result speaks for itself: 13.86s for the C3 versus 14.37s for the larger Buick. Next up, from the 6:06 mark, the GS 400 owner makes amends and narrowly secures a tie with a better reaction time and a winner’s light even though their ETs said otherwise (13.79s for C3 against 13.8s for GS 400). Thus, round three will ultimately showcase the narrow winner of the brawl, from the 7:16 mark!