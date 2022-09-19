2022 BMW M5 Competition Drags 2018 Chevy Camaro SS, Almost Gets a Spanking

We always talk about expecting the unexpected when dealing with the cool encounters of the dragstrip kind. And that is valid both for the traditional quarter mile and its smaller 1/8th sibling.
But there is no need to take our word for granted as there are more explicative situations than we can count the Pi digits. A good case in point, at least as far as drag race skirmishes are concerned, comes courtesy of the videographer behind the SSDracer channel on YouTube, who has prepared more quick action of the 1/8th mile variety at Barona Dragstrip in Lakeside, California.
This YouTuber's choice of straight-line acceleration shenanigans are interesting and varied, as they include a 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP with the supercharged 3.8-liter V6 (and a four-speed automatic), a 2018 Chevy Camaro 1SS (eight-speed auto), and a 2020 Honda Accord with the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and ten-speed gearbox. And for this skirmish against a black, menacing 2022 BMW M5 Competition, the middle option was selected.
Logic dictates just one thing, then. A sixth-generation Chevy pony car equipped with the 6.2-liter naturally aspirated LT1 V8 should stand no chance whatsoever against the mighty Bavarian executive sedan (F90). After all, the latter still packs the S63 twin-turbo V8 4.4-liter engine, which is widely believed to be underrated at 617 horsepower in Competition form. And its opponent only has 455 hp on tap.
Alas, remember what we talked about expecting the unexpected? And that includes the traditional “dude that fell asleep at the light.” Unfortunately for the 2018 Chevy Camaro SS driver’s cool reaction time efforts, once the BMW M5 got the twin-turbo V8 going, nothing could stop it from achieving eternal greatness. Not even the fact that it was a shorter, 1/8th mile race. Hence, the 5.08s (BW M5) versus 5.84s (Camaro SS) results at the end. Still, it was a cool effort, right?
