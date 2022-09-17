Porsche Panamera Turbo S Drag Races BMW M5 CS, Which V8 Will Prevail?

We sometimes tend to lose sight of how far the automotive industry has come along. Just think of it this way. Back in the late '80s, the Ferrari F40 had a twin-turbo V8 that produced less than 500 horsepower. Fast forward for a few years, the Bugatti EB110 Super Sport made use of a quad-turbo V12 with just over 600 horsepower. These are some of the most legendary cars ever built. But those are rookie numbers in this time and age.