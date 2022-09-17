Porsche Panamera Turbo S Drag Races BMW M5 CS, Which V8 Will Prevail?

Of course, we are strictly talking about horsepower figures here. That's because modern cars have grown in size to provide more space and increased safety for their occupants. With extra added weight comes less overall performance, and you also have to consider the fact that different cars are built for different purposes.
Once you grow old and start a family, having a 911 Turbo S as a daily might become annoying after a while. Switching to a normal station wagon just wouldn't cut it at that point, but luckily for us, car manufacturers have addressed that issue.
That's not to say that a Panamera Turbo S is going to be as thrilling as its sporty sibling, but in the real world, you might not always notice the difference. In the real world, with speed limits, potholes, and no lap time to beat, the luxury sedan might be the better car.
The regular Panamera has a starting MSRP of $92,400 before tax ($1,450 delivery, processing, and handling fee). But it also only provides access to 325 hp and 331 lb-ft (448 Nm) of torque. With a curb weight of 4,222 lbs (1,915 kg), most hot hatches could probably outrun you out on the open road these days.
V8 under the hood delivers a maximum of 620 hp and 604 lb-ft (819 Nm) of torque. Curb weight is up to 4,691 lbs (2,127 kg), but the luxury vehicle can still theoretically hit 196 mph (315 kph) if you've got access to a secure piece of road or the Autobahn.
But all that power comes at a cost. Starting MSRP for the Panamera Turbo S is $186,00 before tax ($1,450 delivery, processing, and handling fee). While it won't be as fast as a 911 Turbo S, at least it's about $30,000 cheaper.
As you would expect from a competitive market, the Panamera has got quite a few rivals to worry about. And if we're talking about top-notch performance vehicles, then the M5 CS looks like quite a scary opponent.
The base model 5-series is much more affordable than its Porsche counterpart, at $54,800 before tax ($995 handling fee). But you'll have to double that amount if you're interested in getting an M5 Sedan, which will allow you to experience up to 600 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. BMW's machine is also slightly lighter at about 4,345 lbs (1,970 kg).
BMW knows that its customers will always ask for more performance, so it delivered on that as well. The M5 CS pushes the envelope to 627 hp, while also lowering the weight to 4,023 lbs (1,825 kg). Both the Porsche and the BMW have the benefit of using AWD.
While the BMW is running an 8-speed torque-convertor automatic gearbox, the Panamera is equipped with an 8-speed PDK transmission. We all know how fast Porsches are when launching off the line, but the result of this drag race might be heavily influenced by the weight figures.
Mat Watson is behind the wheel of the M5 CS, and his drag racing experience could also add to the hurdle placed in front of the Porsche. He is off to a perfect start for the first run of the day, and he gradually increases the gap to the quarter-mile (402 meters) finish line.
There's a bit of hope on the horizon for fans of the Stuttgart-based manufacturer, as its driver secures a flawless victory on the second run. Going off the line, these cars are quite evenly matched but the M5 CS is first to the finish line yet again.
But as both drivers are engaged in a wide-open throttle battle to the half-mile (804 meters), it becomes obvious that BMW has built an absolute weapon with the M5 CS. The gap isn't all that impressive for the first run, but that's about to change.
With the cars now engaged in their sportiest mode, and the gearbox set to manual mode, the BMW immediately takes control of the race and holds its ground to the end. A rerun provides the same result, and there doesn't seem to be any hope left for the Porsche.
Surely it can't win the braking test with all that added weight? Hard on the brakes from 100 mph (161 kph), both cars are neck-and-neck yet again. But the M5 CS reigns supreme, and if you look at them side by side, you could argue that it also looks better than its opponent.
Once you grow old and start a family, having a 911 Turbo S as a daily might become annoying after a while. Switching to a normal station wagon just wouldn't cut it at that point, but luckily for us, car manufacturers have addressed that issue.
That's not to say that a Panamera Turbo S is going to be as thrilling as its sporty sibling, but in the real world, you might not always notice the difference. In the real world, with speed limits, potholes, and no lap time to beat, the luxury sedan might be the better car.
The regular Panamera has a starting MSRP of $92,400 before tax ($1,450 delivery, processing, and handling fee). But it also only provides access to 325 hp and 331 lb-ft (448 Nm) of torque. With a curb weight of 4,222 lbs (1,915 kg), most hot hatches could probably outrun you out on the open road these days.
V8 under the hood delivers a maximum of 620 hp and 604 lb-ft (819 Nm) of torque. Curb weight is up to 4,691 lbs (2,127 kg), but the luxury vehicle can still theoretically hit 196 mph (315 kph) if you've got access to a secure piece of road or the Autobahn.
But all that power comes at a cost. Starting MSRP for the Panamera Turbo S is $186,00 before tax ($1,450 delivery, processing, and handling fee). While it won't be as fast as a 911 Turbo S, at least it's about $30,000 cheaper.
As you would expect from a competitive market, the Panamera has got quite a few rivals to worry about. And if we're talking about top-notch performance vehicles, then the M5 CS looks like quite a scary opponent.
The base model 5-series is much more affordable than its Porsche counterpart, at $54,800 before tax ($995 handling fee). But you'll have to double that amount if you're interested in getting an M5 Sedan, which will allow you to experience up to 600 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. BMW's machine is also slightly lighter at about 4,345 lbs (1,970 kg).
BMW knows that its customers will always ask for more performance, so it delivered on that as well. The M5 CS pushes the envelope to 627 hp, while also lowering the weight to 4,023 lbs (1,825 kg). Both the Porsche and the BMW have the benefit of using AWD.
While the BMW is running an 8-speed torque-convertor automatic gearbox, the Panamera is equipped with an 8-speed PDK transmission. We all know how fast Porsches are when launching off the line, but the result of this drag race might be heavily influenced by the weight figures.
Mat Watson is behind the wheel of the M5 CS, and his drag racing experience could also add to the hurdle placed in front of the Porsche. He is off to a perfect start for the first run of the day, and he gradually increases the gap to the quarter-mile (402 meters) finish line.
There's a bit of hope on the horizon for fans of the Stuttgart-based manufacturer, as its driver secures a flawless victory on the second run. Going off the line, these cars are quite evenly matched but the M5 CS is first to the finish line yet again.
But as both drivers are engaged in a wide-open throttle battle to the half-mile (804 meters), it becomes obvious that BMW has built an absolute weapon with the M5 CS. The gap isn't all that impressive for the first run, but that's about to change.
With the cars now engaged in their sportiest mode, and the gearbox set to manual mode, the BMW immediately takes control of the race and holds its ground to the end. A rerun provides the same result, and there doesn't seem to be any hope left for the Porsche.
Surely it can't win the braking test with all that added weight? Hard on the brakes from 100 mph (161 kph), both cars are neck-and-neck yet again. But the M5 CS reigns supreme, and if you look at them side by side, you could argue that it also looks better than its opponent.