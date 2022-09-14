autoevolution
C8 Chevy Corvette Drags a Little BMW, Gets the Quick Taste of German Shock and Awe

14 Sep 2022, 07:14 UTC ·
Nobody can deny that General Motors made the right call to allow Team Corvette to revolutionize the C8 iteration with its long-awaited mid-engine setup. But the great hardware can only do so much…
C8 Chevy Corvette vs BMW 1 Series Coupe on Wheels 16 photos
Especially when the person behind the wheel does not come prepared, even an unlikely underdog can have its way with the mighty “America’s sports car.” No worries, though, perhaps it was just another “young padawan” that was caught smack amid the early part of a learning curve! Or, at least, for his honor, so we hope…

Anyway, here is the background. The videographer behind the Wheels channel on YouTube is back with more C8 Chevy Corvette action, again from Mission Raceway Park, also known as MRP. Located in Mission, British Columbia, Canada, the facility has an NHRA-sanctioned quarter-mile dragstrip, among other amenities. And that’s where cool C8 action usually takes place.

Well, this time around, given the neutral territory, maybe fans of America vs. Import battles will not mind taking one for the team effort. So, a crimson (and black top plus wheels) C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray sat on the right lane, complete with open windows and no burnout preparation. Perhaps the driver was a novice, or perhaps he was too confident of their ensemble abilities. Who knows?

The reality is that in the opposing lane sat a little E82 BMW 1 Series Coupe that knew how to keep the windows rolled (up) and the tires warm and inviting for quarter-mile shenanigans. Additionally, its driver had a slightly better reaction time (though neither was great, to be frank), and once the BMW captured the lead, it never relinquished it. Thus, here is a quick 11.04s versus 12.09s lesson of German shock and awe on Canadian soil! Perhaps the next time this driver will come better prepared – or less infatuated with his C8.

Video thumbnail


