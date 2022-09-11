922-HP Audi TT RS Obliterates 1000-HP McLaren 720 in Drag Race

One 922 hp (934 ps) Audi TTRS, one 1,000 hp (1,014 ps) McLaren 720S, and one 1/4 drag race strip. What could go wrong?
Though the TT RS doesn’t have the “supercar” moniker attached to it, what lies under its hood is not far off from one, for it went through some serious tuning work. Weighing in at 3,197 lbs (1,450 kg), the TT RS’s 152 cubic inch (2.5-liter) 5-cylinder engine produces 922 horsepower. To drag that around is the all-wheel drive system paired with the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.
In the opposing corner, we have “McLaren Stig,” as the race commentator nicknamed the supercar’s owner. The gorgeous 720S comes with a 244 cubic inch (4-liter) twin-turbo V8 engine, churning out 1,000 horsepower. It’s not your garden variety McLaren 720S either. This one too was “under the knife” and had modifications done. It weighs in at 3,152 lbs (1,430 kg), with a rear-wheel drive system.
The first time they went for it, the McLaren didn't manage to properly take off from the starting line, coming in extremely far away from the determined Audi. I counted at least 6 car lengths behind it.
The second time around, it was a bit better for the 720S from the start, but it looked like the driver still didn’t have the wild west gunslinger reflexes needed. So the TT RS had him in its rearview mirror and finished about four car lengths in front.
Because the TT RS simply blew the 720S out of the water two times in a row, obviously there was no third try. But what exactly happened? From the looks of it, it was a combination of human delay and the fact the McLaren just wasn’t as fast to get to the 62 mph (100 kph) mark as its competitor.
While the RWD McLaren got there in a blazing fast 3.01 seconds, the AWD Audi was even faster at 2.47 seconds.
