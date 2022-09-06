Harley-Davidson Challenges Dodge Hellcat to 1/4-Mile Race, Someone Should've Stayed Put

There are basically countless drag racing videos online showing the entire Hellcat lineup doing its thing down the quarter-mile against all sorts of different vehicles. From supercars to old timers, and even superbikes, the muscle cars from Dodge have proved their worth on numerous occasions.
But have you seen the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat in a head-to-head race with a Harley-Davidson? Actually, don’t answer that, as regardless of what you have to say about it, you are about to, if you scroll down to the end of this story and hit the play button.
Don’t do that just yet, as first of all, we have to remind you about some of the numbers of the menacing muscle car. In the most humble offering, the Challenger SRT Hellcat’s supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine is rated at 717 hp and 656 lb-ft (889 Nm) of torque, according to the official spec sheet, with an eight-speed automatic transmission delivering everything to the rear wheels.
The Widebody variant is identically powerful, and for more oomph, you will have to upgrade to the Redeye, which has 797 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm), just like the Redeye Widebody. The SRT Super Stock and Jailbreak models have identical thrust to the Redeyes, and 807 hp at a hard push of the fun pedal. The quarter-mile is a 10.5-second affair, and from zero to 60 mph (0-97 kph), you are looking at a neck-snapping 3.25 seconds.
Now, as everyone and their spouse knows, the Hellcat era is coming to an end, with Dodge readying an all-electric muscle car that will make it future-proof. But as long as we’re allowed to drive vehicles powered by dead dinosaurs, we will continue seeing some of the most exciting machines doing what they do best. Nonetheless, that’s a rather different topic, so we will end it here, yet not before inviting you to watch the following video.
