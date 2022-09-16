1970 Pontiac GTO's 400-Cubic Inch V8 Is Fully Rebuilt, the Rest Looks Wicked Too

If Domenic Toretto were a GM fan instead of a Mopar guy, he'd probably be driving something like this 1970 Pontiac GTO in the movies. But you don't need an iconic film character played by Vin Diesel behind the wheel to make a classic American muscle car appealing. You just need a fresh coat of paint and a tune-up.
Just look at this particular 1970 GTO for sale via a private autotrader.com user out of Swedesboro, New Jersey. Its dark green paint job looks like something Dom would have no qualms climbing inside to race Paul Walker in a JDM something or other. According to the listing, said paint was redone around 2006. For a 16-year-old aftermarket paint job, it looks just about perfect apart from one or two dings and scrapes on the bumpers.
Then again, we get the impression this GTO was, at the very least, a semi-daily driver. Especially with 68,271 miles (109,871.5-km) indicated on the odometer. So it's no surprise the car isn't quite Concours d'elegance levels of flawlessness. Thankfully, what this GTO has rocking under the hood excites just as much as its wicked paint. It's a 400-cubic inch (6.6-liter) Pontiac V8, the very same from a lineage that defined the Pontiac brand throughout the first American muscle car renaissance.
The engine sports an aftermarket four-barrel Rochester Q-jet carburetor for better day-to-day performance. Its power is sent to a TH400 automatic transmission with a 3.73 Auburn axle waiting at the rear tires. Inside, trinkets like the factory rally gauge pack still fully functioning, alongside the original AM/FM radio, make for an experience not too far removed from what this car would have felt nearly six decades ago. All in all, it's hard to find too many faults with this classic Pontiac. $40,000 before taxes and fees is not much to pay for an American muscle classic of this caliber.
Then again, we get the impression this GTO was, at the very least, a semi-daily driver. Especially with 68,271 miles (109,871.5-km) indicated on the odometer. So it's no surprise the car isn't quite Concours d'elegance levels of flawlessness. Thankfully, what this GTO has rocking under the hood excites just as much as its wicked paint. It's a 400-cubic inch (6.6-liter) Pontiac V8, the very same from a lineage that defined the Pontiac brand throughout the first American muscle car renaissance.
The engine sports an aftermarket four-barrel Rochester Q-jet carburetor for better day-to-day performance. Its power is sent to a TH400 automatic transmission with a 3.73 Auburn axle waiting at the rear tires. Inside, trinkets like the factory rally gauge pack still fully functioning, alongside the original AM/FM radio, make for an experience not too far removed from what this car would have felt nearly six decades ago. All in all, it's hard to find too many faults with this classic Pontiac. $40,000 before taxes and fees is not much to pay for an American muscle classic of this caliber.