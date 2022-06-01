1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Comes Out of Hiding After 32 Years, Takes First Drive

Seeing an old car being pulled out of long-term storage is one of the coolest automotive things out there. But it all becomes even better when the vehicle in question is fixed and put back on the road. Like this 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle here.
This ratty coupe spent no fewer than 32 years in hiding. There's no info as to why it was parked back in 1990, but I guess some owners just get bored of their old car and moved to something more modern. Luckily, YouTube's "Dylan McCool" stepped in and not only set it free from the garage it was kept a prisoner in, but also put it back on the road.
So what makes this Chevelle special? Well, It's not rare and it's not in fantastic condition either. It's not even a desirable SS version. But it's as original as barn-kept Chevelles get, so it's definitely a cool find that deserves a makeover and more time on the road.
Yes, it looks pretty beat up and it needs a new passenger-side front fender. But other than that and the missing vinyl top, it's a nice survivor that rocks a neat gold paint job.
And even though it's no SS, this Chevelle is no slouch either. A Malibu trim with a 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) small-block V8, this hardtop should have around 175 horsepower and 280 pound-feet (380 Nm) of torque at its disposal.
It might not sound like much, but we're talking net figures here. If you want a gross number, it's probably anywhere between 210 to 220 horses.
But regardless of output figures, it's actually fantastic that an engine that hasn't fired up in more than three decades was revived without a rebuild. Granted, it doesn't sound and run as it should just yet, but at least it's headed in the right direction. The one that will see it roam the streets again.
By the way, 1972 was the final year for the second-generation Chevelle, perhaps the greatest iteration of the nameplate. Redesigned for 1973, the Chevelle not only lost its cool looks, but also became an underpowered midsize, like most U.S. intermediates during the Malaise Era.
