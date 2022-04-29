Delicious-Sounding Lambo Huracan Drags Tesla and Charger, Spyder Wins the Day

Everyone knows that EVs are not to be trifled with if engaged in quarter-mile battles at the dragstrip. However, there are various degrees of performance, of course. And, when not dealing with a Plaid, ICE still has a good chance to win.
However, even a family crossover like the Tesla Model Y needs to be engaged by something epic for the opponent to be sure it can make short work of the feisty EV. And, perhaps, even a traditional representative of the Americana muscle car breed could be next on the kill menu, just for good measure.
Well, here is the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube ready to show us yet another short but intense Lamborghini Huracan feature, this time the focus being on a Spyder version. The battles in the video embedded below (uploaded on April 28th, 2022) were filmed at Orlando Speed World Dragway in Bithlo, Florida.
DRACS fans already know that a couple of very recent features have also included the delicious-sounding V10-powered Lamborghini Huracan, with a regular Coupe first ducking it out twice with a Tesla Model X Plaid and then an EVO going full send on three occasions against the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S. None of them were successful in their attempts, but sure gave us delirious reasons to crank up the volume…
Now, it is time for a rematch, of sorts. So, the first battle for the subtle, gray Lambo Huracan Spyder (probably a regular LP 610-4) is against a Tesla Model Y and the traditional sports car not only sounds heavenly but also wins the skirmish with an 11s pass against the rival’s 12.43s. Then, it was time for another classic of the America vs. Import variety, as the Huracan fought a Dodge Charger 392 from the 0:40 mark.
Well, despite the improving 11.34s result of the sedan opponent, this Spyder seemed determined to go home victorious that day, thus performing an equally quicker run of 10.91s, probably just to be sure it will not lose the quarter-mile glory…
