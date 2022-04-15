Porsche 992 Turbo S Thrice Drags Lambo Huracan, Wins All but Evo Sounds Delirious

Gents, you better not take this for granted because no one knows how much time these ICE marvels still have on Planet Earth. As such, let us enjoy two high-performance vehicles that feature timeless looks plus iconic powertrains and love to duke it out among themselves.
Lamborghini debuted the entry-level V10 Gallardo successor back in 2014 but has never ceased to amaze us with its constant tinkering – hence the massive number of variants both for the pre-facelift and the refreshed series, as well as the multitude of special editions. Although the Tecnica is now tucked under the OEM spotlight, the real world still cannot even get enough of the regular Evos.
For example, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has decided to give us a taste of European action on American-prepped soil. The latest video embedded below (uploaded on April 14th, 2022) shows us a trio of Euro brawls taking place during the chilly night at Palm Beach International Raceway in Jupiter, Florida.
On one side, there is a crimson Lambo Huracan Evo, possibly the same one that valiantly fought a white Tesla Model X Plaid not long ago and lost but sounded heavenly while doing so. In the other lane sits a dark, menacing product of ultimate German engineering – the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S. No need to place your bets since we all know the latter has a higher chance of AWD success against the exotic Italian thoroughbred.
But in the face of the EV revolution, we need to cherish these moments in any way we can. So, let us enjoy the action as if the outcome of all three races was simply irrelevant. After all, both models look timeless indeed and represent their major car manufacturing and powertrain-style schools with excellence, and, of course, we can all pick our favorites.
For example, all three skirmishes were glorious victories for the 911 Turbo S, with improving 10.53s, 10.56s, and 10.26s passes against its rival’s alternating 10.89s, 11.06s, and 10.87s runs. But, alas, while the Porsche looks stunning from behind and sure feels like a complete, daily-driver supercar, the V10 sound trick show was easily stolen by the delirious Huracan Evo!
