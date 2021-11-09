Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 vs. BMW M5 Competition Drag Race Is Very Close

4 Tuned Mazda RX-7 Drag Races Ferrari 458, All Efforts Are in Vain

Completely stock, the Shelby GT500 is one helluva machine over the quarter mile. Priced from $72,900 excluding taxes, the most powerful road car the Ford Motor Company has ever offered is rocking a 5.2-liter supercharged lump that you can also get as a crate engine for $25,995. 7 photos



Tipping the scales at 4,250 pounds (1,928 kilograms), the 2020 model year Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Carbon Fiber Track Package accepted the challenge of a 2020 model year BMW M5 Competition in bone-stock guise. Slightly heavier at 4,400 pounds (1,996 kilograms), the Bavarian sports sedan is more or less an Autobahn cruiser with corner-carving capability.



The Munich-based automaker never intended the



Filmed at the Palm Beach International Raceway in Florida, a drag strip boasting an elevation of 30 feet, the clip begins with a victory for the GT500. On the second and final run, the M5 Competition digs better and manages to cross the finish line first by approximately half a car’s length.



Of course, the very clever all-wheel-drive system and similarly clever launch control had a huge role in the Bimmer’s win. The Bavarian manufacturer is also known for downrating its horsepower and torque figures, and turbochargers aren’t as sensible as blowers are to Florida’s heat.



