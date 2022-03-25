Huracan Drags Model X Plaid Twice, Doesn't Stand a Chance But Sounds Heavenly

Although we have always come to expect the unexpected when feisty quarter-mile dragstrip battles are involved, sometimes we just wait in vain. Luckily, there is always a way to find positive stuff even in the limelight.
Eight years after production started, automotive aficionados know very well that Lamborghini’s base-level Huracan is a stunningly positive way of entering the supercar world, complete with an RWD or AWD powertrain of the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 variety. And, in time, it has not only developed to new heights at the OEM level but also turned into a gorgeous upgrade platform for the aftermarket realm to do marvelous things.
Such as dropping quarter-mile dragstrip times in the seven-second category at well over 210 mph/338 kph like Underground Racing’s twin-turbo beast, for example. However, even in stock form, a Lambo Huracan is not something to be trifled with because of its neatly integrated dual-clutch and AWD assembly. There are big exceptions, though, especially of the Plaid variety.
The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube brings us a couple of battles involving a crimson Huracan and a white Tesla Model X Plaid that took place at Palm Beach International Raceway (Jupiter, Florida) at twilight. Quite literally, since daylight was getting dimmer and also figuratively because it easily shows the massive gap between ICE and EVs that has formed these days.
In other words, when a Plaid is involved in a skirmish, there is little an ICE-powered stock car can do about it. And we have a couple of examples in the video (uploaded on March 24th, 2022) embedded below. During round one, the Plaid had no trouble with the red Huracan, hence the 9.9s (at 145 mph/233 kph) victory against the opponent’s 10.96s (130 mph/209 kph) pass.
But that was not enough to set the tombstone, so they had another go at the 0:35 mark where the Huracan got the jump on the Plaid. Alas, it was a futile attempt as the Model X again made short work of the Italian supercar with an even better 9.83s result against an equally improved 10.82s pass. But in the end, the Huracan still won our hearts with that divine exhaust note...
