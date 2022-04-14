From Raging Bulls to Fast Driving, the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Launch Film Has 'Em All

This is the third story dedicated to the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica in as many days, only instead of static shots, it is sprinkled with lots of action, dressed in a package that mixes the brand’s DNA with the latest trends. Don’t know what we are talking about? Why, it is the much-anticipated launch video, of course.
Uploaded by Lamborghini on its official channels a few hours ago, the film is a little over one and a half minutes long, and pictures the brand’s latest supercar as being a fashion statement, albeit one that can gladly hit the racetrack or a twisty road for some pure unaltered fun.
“The new Huracan Tecnica does not have one soul, but three: blending sophisticated design, topnotch performance, and exhilarating driving to create the perfect super sports car experience. Take all three of your souls to drive,” the short caption accompanying the video says.
Prices have yet to be announced, as deliveries are set to commence later in the year. However, if you want the Huracan Tecnica, and have in excess of $300,000 to blow on one, as that is how much it is expected to cost, then you should get in touch with your local dealership and place a deposit, as in all likelihood, it will sell in no time.
But what is the Tecnica all about? Well, it bridges the gap between the Huracan Evo RWD and the STO, packing the same amount of power as the latter, despite being based on the former. Thus, its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 produces 631 hp (640 ps / 471 kW) and 417 lb-ft (565 Nm) of torque, which rockets the supercar to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.2 seconds from a standstill, and up to 202 mph (325 kph). Enhanced aerodynamics, rear-wheel steering, torque vectoring, carbon ceramic brakes, and others help elevate its track credentials.
