New Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Leaked With Sian-Inspired Front-End Motif

Chief executive officer Stephan Winkelmann recently confirmed that 2022 will be the last year of non-electrified launches from the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese. The Italian automaker has further confirmed four launches in 2022, which include two variants of the Huracan. Scheduled for unveiling tomorrow, the Tecnica is one of those mysterious Huracans.
Lamborghini offers four greens for the Huracan Evo, split between three pearl hues and a solid option. The launch color for the Huracan Tecnica appears to be a pearl finish. Unfortunately, we can’t say for certain if we’re dealing with Verde Ithaca, Mantis, or Selvans from these low-quali pics.
Gifted with a redesigned front bumper that appears inspired by the Aventador-based Sian FKP 37, the Huracan Tecnica is pictured with lots of carbon-fiber goodies, center-lock wheels finished in black, carbon-ceramic brakes from Brembo, and Verde something for the rear wing. Although it may seem busy at first glance, this design is appropriate for an Italian supercar from the Italian company that gave us the Miura and Countach.
Most likely the more restrained sibling of the Huracan STO, the Huracan Tecnica is rumored to feature the same powertrain, suspension componentry, and rear-wheel drive as the Super Trofeo Omologata. As a brief refresher, the road-legal offspring of the Huracan Super Trofeo Evo racing car is rocking a 5.2-liter V10 mill that puts out 640 metric ponies and 565 Nm.
That’s 631 horsepower and 417 pound-feet, figures that enable dizzying straight-line performance. Lamborghini quotes three seconds flat from zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) and a top speed of 310 kilometers per hour (just under 193 miles per hour). Given the subdued rear wing of the Huracan Tecnica, we’re most likely in for a higher top speed.
As for pricing, chances are that Lamborghini will position this fellow between the Huracan Evo and Huracan STO. For reference, the Evo starts at a cool $261,274, whereas the STO can be yours from a lofty $327,838.
