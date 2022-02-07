Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Is a Ballerina in Boots, Shows Tail-Happy Skills in the Snow

Following the immense success of the Urus, which builds on the legacy of the LM002, Lamborghini is prepping yet another all-terrain model. No, it’s not a crossover, perhaps slotting under the super SUV, but a jacked up variant of the Huracan.
Previewed by the Huracan Sterrato Concept in 2019, the model, which may or may not retain its suffix, has already made its spy photo debut at the beginning of the year. However, back then, we only had static shots to quench our knowledge thirst, yet fast forward to February, and it has been spied once again, this time on video.
Our spy photographers captured this tester on camera while it was being driven on public roads, close to the Arctic Circle. And whenever snow and ice are involved in the same picture as a pure-bred Italian supercar, you know that things are going to get sideways, don’t you? The test driver found it hard to resist the power-sliding urge, so he proved the vehicle’s tail-happy skills a couple of times, sprinkling everything with naturally aspirated V10 noise.
The 5.2-liter engine is reportedly shared with the Huracan EVO, where it churns out 631 hp (640 ps / 470 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque, rocketing it to 60 mph (97 kph) in 2.9 seconds, and up to over 202 mph (325 kph). However, due to its more adventurous nature, the Huracan Sterrato should be a bit slower.
Besides the new suspension, which has given it more inches under its belly, the all-terrain supercar features a few design updates, skid plates, rails flanking the scoop on the roof, and a light bar up front, which should be dropped by the time it premieres. Speaking of the grand unveiling, Lamborghini has already confirmed four new models for 2022, so we wouldn’t be surprised if the Sterrato is one of them.
