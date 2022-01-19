2023 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Off-Road Supercar Makes Spy Photo Debut

Unveiled three years ago, the Huracan Sterrato is an off-road supercar inspired by the Jarama Rally and Urraco Rally modified for dune bashing by Bob Wallace in the 1970s. Following the one-off concept, Lamborghini is currently testing a pre-production mule in sub-zero weather conditions.
Expected to launch as a special edition for the 2023 model year, the Sterrato takes its name from the Italian word for dirt road. The high ground clearance, modified front bumper with additional protection against rocks, auxiliary LEDs on the frunk, roof-mounted air intake, and longitudinal roof rails make the all-new variant instantly recognizable from other flavors of the Huracan.
The rear aerodynamic diffuser is apparently inspired by the concept. Be that as it may, Lamborghini hasn’t modified the wheel track. The Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese didn’t add widebody flares either, which is a little underwhelming compared to the orange-painted car from three years ago.
Pictured with black paintwork, green brake calipers up front, and orange squeezers out back, this fellow is reportedly gifted with the same 5.2-liter V10 engine used in the Huracan Evo. In other words, the free-breathing mill produces 631 horsepower (640 ps) at 8,000 revolutions per minute and 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque at 6,500 rpm. According to Lamborghini, the Huracan Evo is capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in just 2.9 seconds whereas top speed is rated at 325 kph (202 mph).
Going forward, the Sterrato will be challenged by a rear-engined sports car from Germany. Porsche, which actively raced in and won rallies with 911s and 911-based machines, currently develops the 911 Safari based on a 2012 concept with the same name. Gifted with a wider track and extra fairing, this variant further boasts ground clearance almost as high as the Macan.
“But off-road supercars are dumb,” some might say. Considering that everyone and their dog wants a utility vehicle nowadays, I beg to differ.
