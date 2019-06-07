autoevolution
 

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Gets Extreme Offroad Package, Looks Even Better

When introducing the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato to you, I mentioned that while the concept is brilliant, it could use a bit of extra rugged terrain preparation. As it turns out, others feel the same, which is how we ended up with the rendering sitting before us.
This render portrays a Huracan that can trully tackle rough terrain, thanks to what appears to be a pair of key factors. The first seems to be a slight increase in terms of ride height, while the other is a certainty, namely a pair of bad boy tires.

Of course, striking a balance between on and off roading is anything but simple. After all, the rubber on this machine needs to keep those 640 horses in check on tarmac.

The pixel play we have here comes from Ambielec Design, with the label dropping a few explanation of hos the work came to be.

"The Sterrato, as cool as it is, its missing a bit of actual Safari/Dakar toughness. The height, the tires, whatever it is, its just not quite there. Here is my own interpretation, with a bit of Stratos sprinkled on it (maybe too much Stratos) and, of course, bus seat upholstery!" we are being told

Speaking of the interior, perhaps such a go-anywhere machine would require cozier seats mixing on-road-savvy side bolstering with a cozy feeling for when the terrain gets rough.

Then again, the Huracan Sterrato is but a concept car, so perhaps Sant'Agata Bolognese is paying attention to all this feedback and could integrate this into the potential production version of the toy.

Meanwhile, let's take a moment to remember how the Raging Bull wants us to look at the creature.

"The Huracan Sterrato illustrates Lamborghini's commitment to being a future shaper: a super sports car with off-road capabilities, the Sterrato demonstrates the Huracán's versatility and opens the door to yet another benchmark of driving emotion and performance," said Maurizio Reggiani, Chief Technical Officer of Automobili Lamborghini.
