Lamborghini Urus Drag Races Murcielago, The Battle Is Savage

Opening the Lamborghini history book easily reveals that the Urus was meant to be - while other luxury and go-fast brands have simply jumped the crossover bandwagon lately, let's keep in mind that the Raging Bull introduced the LM002 in the mid-80s. However, imagine the following scenario: talking to a Murcielago owner in the early 2000s, when the V12 machine was born and telling the aficionado that his supercar would become a close match for a new Lamborghini SUV, at least in terms of sprinting - such a conversation would've had serious chances of ending in disbelief.

The battle we're talking about took place during a sprinting event hosted on an airfield, so the two had enough space to stretch their mechanical legs.



While the Murciealgo, which came in LP640 form, packs AWD , so it could've try to match the Urus' Launch Control, the race involved a rolling start, as you'll notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.What do the numbers tell us?

Well, if we take a look at quarter-mile magazine testing involving the Murcie and the Urus, we notice that the LP640 can complete the 1,320 feet sprint in 10.9 seconds, while the high rider needs at least 11.2 seconds for the task.



Now, if you happen to be in a rush, you should skip straight to the battle mentioned above, which awaits you at the 2:07 point of the clip below. However, you should know that the rest of the video is also worthy of your attention, with both the AMG C63 involved in the velocity war had been massaged by Brabus).



