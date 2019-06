Lamborghini Urus Drag Races Murcielago, The Battle Is Savage

AWD

Welcome to the present, then. We now live in a time when the Lamborghini Urus doesn't back off when it comes to drag racing, not even when it opponent is a Murcielago.The battle we're talking about took place during a sprinting event hosted on an airfield, so the two had enough space to stretch their mechanical legs.While the Murciealgo, which came in LP640 form, packs, so it could've try to match the Urus' Launch Control, the race involved a rolling start, as you'll notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.Well, if we take a look at quarter-mile magazine testing involving the Murcie and the Urus, we notice that the LP640 can complete the 1,320 feet sprint in 10.9 seconds, while the high rider needs at least 11.2 seconds for the task.Now, if you happen to be in a rush, you should skip straight to the battle mentioned above, which awaits you at the 2:07 point of the clip below. However, you should know that the rest of the video is also worthy of your attention, with both the Murcielago and the Urus having battled plenty of other go-fast machines (note that the Mercedes-C63 involved in the velocity war had been massaged by Brabus).