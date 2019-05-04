New Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Drag Races BMW M850i, GT-R Nismo, Audi R8

It's such a joy to finally be able to talk about the Porsche 911 and BMW 8 Series as rivals. Several generations of iconic Stuttgart sports car have been developed while BMW only now revived the classic nameplate. But does that automatically make one better than the other?

3 photos



Like the 991 facelift, the all-new 992 features a 3-liter bi-turbo inline-6 engine, but power has jumped to 450 HP and 530 Nm of torque. The "4" badge on its rump means the car uses all-paw-drive to accelerate a little faster. But as Porsche fans know, it's become a little faster.



The Audi R8 looks like a pure supercar in the company of sports car. But its 5.2-liter V10 is not turbocharged and thus may not be suited for brutal performance. The performance version for 2019 makes 620 HP and 580 Nm of torque.



The Nissan GT-R is over a decade old now, but has been incrementally upgraded. This Nismo track-focused version features an angry body kit and 600 horsepower coming from its familiar twin-turbo V6. When it was new, almost no car could keep up with the R35, but is that still true?



Finally, we have the Porsche's rival, a BMW flagship coupe with GT characteristics and an overpowered V8. Specifically, the 4.4-liter makes 530 HP and 750 Nm of torque. But the outcome of the race doesn't favor either of these two.



Instead, the R8 comes in first with a fantastic quarter-mile in a blistering 10.7 seconds, followed by the GT-R Nismo with 11.0 seconds, followed closely by the 911 Carrera 4S with 11.1 seconds. The BMW



