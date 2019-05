New Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Drag Races BMW M850i, GT-R Nismo, Audi R8

HP

Yes... probably, but not faster. To find out which is quicker in a straight line is like wanting a ballerina to do aerobics: she can do it, but it's a waste of her talents. Still, Carwow's epic four-way drag race will certainly spice up our weekends.Like the 991 facelift, the all-new 992 features a 3-liter bi-turbo inline-6 engine, but power has jumped to 450and 530 Nm of torque. The "4" badge on its rump means the car uses all-paw-drive to accelerate a little faster. But as Porsche fans know, it's become a little faster.The Audi R8 looks like a pure supercar in the company of sports car. But its 5.2-liter V10 is not turbocharged and thus may not be suited for brutal performance. The performance version for 2019 makes 620 HP and 580 Nm of torque.The Nissan GT-R is over a decade old now, but has been incrementally upgraded. This Nismo track-focused version features an angry body kit and 600 horsepower coming from its familiar twin-turbo V6. When it was new, almost no car could keep up with the R35, but is that still true?Finally, we have the Porsche's rival, a BMW flagship coupe with GT characteristics and an overpowered V8. Specifically, the 4.4-liter makes 530 HP and 750 Nm of torque. But the outcome of the race doesn't favor either of these two.Instead, the R8 comes in first with a fantastic quarter-mile in a blistering 10.7 seconds, followed by the GT-R Nismo with 11.0 seconds, followed closely by the 911 Carrera 4S with 11.1 seconds. The BMW M850i took 11.6 seconds. To be fair, the two slowest cars cost about 33% less than the Audi and Nissan. So it's not like the outcome is shameful.