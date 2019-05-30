autoevolution

Vandalized Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Is Alec Monopoly's Work, Costs Big Money

30 May 2019, 8:46 UTC ·
I enjoy keeping the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ on my radar and constantly sharing the specs that stand out with you. Well, the Superveloce Jota that brought us here today is like no other before it, with the V12 masterpiece having been touched by vandalism. There's no reason to fret, though, as the owner was okay and everything is fine. Did I say "fine"? Make that custom.
You see, this Sant'Agata Bolognese machine started out in life with a Giallo Orion attire. The appearance (and the name) of that color are enough to make the aero-sculpted body of the Raging Bull shine, but the owner, Alexandre Mourreau, wanted more.

The aficionado, who describes himself on social meda as Director at Cars & Coffee Geneva (those big car meets don't host themselves) turned to Alec Monopoly for the customisation job.

And, as you'll get to see in the piece of footage below, the Lambo actually got the spray paint treatment. That's because Alec Monopoly (yes, he does have a real name and it's Alec Andon) is a famous graffiti artist.

Born in New York City, the "vandal" is famous for works such as the one that uses this 770 horsepower Lamborghini as a canvas.

Oh, and you shouldn't be afraid for that Giallo Orion - the supercar had most likely received the PPF (Paint Protection Film) treatment before getting sprayed all over. After all, when you drive a car that costs about $600,000 with the usual optional extras, such protection is only normal these days. Heck, some people even go for PPF on top of their wraps.

Now, what about that Monopoly Man the said artist loves so much?

"The adoption of the board game character Mr. Monopoly was inspired by the stockbroker Bernie Madoff and is intended as a criticism of the billion-dollar bailouts and deregulation associated with major banks," Alec's website explains.



Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Lamborghini V12 pic of the day art cool
