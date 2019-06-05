autoevolution
 

One-Legged Businessman Caught Doing 125mph in Lambo Says “Foot Got Stuck”

A businessman from the Cambridge, U.K., got caught speeding in his red Lamborghini Aventador while on his way to a rally in France, and tried to lie his way out of a ticket. As one does.
Ashley Smith has a prosthetic left leg and spent 3 years in a wheelchair after a 2002 car crash, but that hasn’t quenched his thirst for speed or powerful cars. Last weekend, he got busted for doing 125 mph in France, and he claimed that his “foot got stuck” on the accelerator of the Aventador, The Sun reports.

“He was caught in a speed trap near Saulce sur Rhône, southern France, last Saturday as he headed towards Monaco for a rally,” the publication writes. “Cops ordered a garage mechanic to check out the car in nearby Valence.”

“The driver initially said there was a fault but a mechanic checked the car – it was fine,” a police spokesperson is quoted as saying.

Consequently, Smith was fined 750 euros and was banned from driving in France for 6 months. That didn’t stop the 43-year-old from continuing his journey to Monaco, though: the same media outlet notes that he even posted updates on his social media about the need to “put the beast to the test” so he could make it to his destination on time, because he’d been delayed on the road.

Smith doesn’t mention the speeding fine or the driving ban, which isn’t exactly surprising. He did, indeed, make it to Monaco and was then on his way (in the same Lambo, presumably) to Barcelona, Spain.

The Brit is famous in the local media, both for his love of fast cars and for his generous gestures towards people in need, like the time he bought an 89-year-old man a £1,200 Shoprider Sovereign mobility scooter after his was stolen. He is also tight with many local celebrities, including soccer star David Beckham.
