David Beckham Gets 6-Month Driving Ban For Texting And Driving

He may have gotten off a speeding charge on a technicality, but luck has run out for David Beckham. For the next 6 months, he will have to rely on the services of a driver to get around, because he’s been banned.
Beckham showed up at the Bromley Magistrates’ Court outside of London the other day to plead guilty to the charge of using his cellphone while at the wheel, stemming from a November 2018 incident, the BBC reports. The guilty admission translated into 6 penalty points on his license but because he had another 6 from previous offenses, he got a 6-month driving ban.
Looking like a model in a charcoal gray suit, Beckham told the court he only pleaded guilty because he had no memory of the incident he was accused of. Police were called by an eyewitness, who snapped a photo of the star looking down while in his Bentley in slow-moving traffic. The conclusion was that he was holding his phone on his lap and using it while driving.
Beckham’s attorney stressed that the star loves driving because it de-stresses him, so the driving ban will not go by unnoticed. This one is for those of us thinking he can very well afford a driver, so it’s not like he will be too bad off.
“[Beckham has] no recollection of the day in question or this particular incident,” the attorney said. “There is no excuse for what took place but his view is as he cannot remember. He takes his children to school each day when he can and he picks them up when he can, and actually to deprive them of that is something that he will acknowledge.”
The judge acknowledged the fact that traffic was slow when Beckham broke the law, but stressed that he would no be receiving any leniency because of it.
Looking like a model in a charcoal gray suit, Beckham told the court he only pleaded guilty because he had no memory of the incident he was accused of. Police were called by an eyewitness, who snapped a photo of the star looking down while in his Bentley in slow-moving traffic. The conclusion was that he was holding his phone on his lap and using it while driving.
Beckham’s attorney stressed that the star loves driving because it de-stresses him, so the driving ban will not go by unnoticed. This one is for those of us thinking he can very well afford a driver, so it’s not like he will be too bad off.
“[Beckham has] no recollection of the day in question or this particular incident,” the attorney said. “There is no excuse for what took place but his view is as he cannot remember. He takes his children to school each day when he can and he picks them up when he can, and actually to deprive them of that is something that he will acknowledge.”
The judge acknowledged the fact that traffic was slow when Beckham broke the law, but stressed that he would no be receiving any leniency because of it.