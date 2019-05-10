autoevolution

David Beckham Gets 6-Month Driving Ban For Texting And Driving

10 May 2019, 12:49 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Sportsmen
He may have gotten off a speeding charge on a technicality, but luck has run out for David Beckham. For the next 6 months, he will have to rely on the services of a driver to get around, because he’s been banned.
13 photos
2019 Bentley Continental GT Speed2019 Bentley Continental GT Speed2019 Bentley Continental GT Speed2019 Bentley Continental GT Speed2019 Bentley Continental GT Speed2019 Bentley Continental GT Speed2019 Bentley Continental GT Speed2019 Bentley Continental GT Speed2019 Bentley Continental GT Speed2019 Bentley Continental GT Speed2019 Bentley Continental GT Speed2019 Bentley Continental GT Speed
Beckham showed up at the Bromley Magistrates’ Court outside of London the other day to plead guilty to the charge of using his cellphone while at the wheel, stemming from a November 2018 incident, the BBC reports. The guilty admission translated into 6 penalty points on his license but because he had another 6 from previous offenses, he got a 6-month driving ban.

Looking like a model in a charcoal gray suit, Beckham told the court he only pleaded guilty because he had no memory of the incident he was accused of. Police were called by an eyewitness, who snapped a photo of the star looking down while in his Bentley in slow-moving traffic. The conclusion was that he was holding his phone on his lap and using it while driving.

Beckham’s attorney stressed that the star loves driving because it de-stresses him, so the driving ban will not go by unnoticed. This one is for those of us thinking he can very well afford a driver, so it’s not like he will be too bad off.

“[Beckham has] no recollection of the day in question or this particular incident,” the attorney said. “There is no excuse for what took place but his view is as he cannot remember. He takes his children to school each day when he can and he picks them up when he can, and actually to deprive them of that is something that he will acknowledge.”

The judge acknowledged the fact that traffic was slow when Beckham broke the law, but stressed that he would no be receiving any leniency because of it.
David Beckham Bentley texting and driving speeding driver's license UK Sports
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI IoniqHYUNDAI Ioniq CompactASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Coupe CabrioPininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryAll car models  
 
 