Japanese Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Dresses Up Like a Diablo

Ever since the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ came out, I've had the Superveloce Jota on my radar. And we've gone through tons of specs together, with the latest adventure of the kind beind the reason we're here.
This 770 horsepower toy was recently spotted in Japan (you know, the land of crazy LED-tuned Lambos) and I have to admit the devil is in the details. Sure, an untrained eye wouldn't believe this (why does one have to discuss the details when a purple Lambo is striking enough without zooming in), but the machine packs eye candy for Raging Bull fans.
For one thing, the stunning shade covering the aero-dictated styling cues of the V12 hero is called Viola SE30. And yes, this was the shade used for the special edition Diablo celebrating the Italian automotive producer's 30th anniversary.
Then there are the details adorning the body of the Italian exotic. The generous white stripe that runs the entire length of the car meets various gold details that stand out on their own.
When it comes to beasts packing extrovert styling, a category that obviously welcomes the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, aficionados are usually split into two main camps.
There are those who enjoy screaming specs, such as the one sitting before us and those who believe the aggressive styling needs to be mixed with a tame shade (this Nero Aldebaran SVJ is the perfect example of the latter category's preferences).
Well, regardless of which camp you belong to, you have to admit that a four-wheeled creation like the one we have here simply can't be ignored.
Speaking of the Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce Jota, the uber-special status of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine doesn't mean the aftermarket side of the industry will leave it stock. Heck, work on the SVJ has kicked off as early as last year, albeit with the efforts being timid.
