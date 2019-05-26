autoevolution

Viola Nebula Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Looks Bewitching, Has Gold Wheels

Don't look at this Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce Jota and call it a matte purple machine. Sure, that would be correct, but the most accurate description of the V12 toy's appearance includes the Raging Bull color nomenclature. So this is a Viola Nebula machine.
And while the main shade of the car obviously dominates its look (for instance, I could stare at the supercar for quite a while), there's more to its spec than that.

For one thing, the golden wheels also make this Lambo stand out and the same can be said about the red finish of the brake calipers.

This seems like a brilliant occasions to remind you that the rather busy design of the SVJ is owed to the active aero on the car.

In fact, here's Sant'Agata Bolognese describing the styling of the vehicle: "Every feature of the Aventador SVJ resonates its aerodynamic prowess: the SVJ is significantly enhanced in appearance compared to the Aventador S, with every facet of its 'form follows function' design a reminder of its raison d'être on road and track: innovate to be the best. The main goal in design was a significant downforce improvement compared to the previous Aventador SV: +40% on both axles with an improved drag coefficient -1%,"

Of course, such configurations will also split opinions - if you happen to prefer a tamer spec, this Nero Aldebaran example of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ might be just the thing for you. Nevertheless, we all have to admit that such a Lamborghini can't be ignored.

Of course, stunning shades have always been a trademark of the Italian automotive producer. And if you happen to be looking for a piece of brighty-colored Lamborghini history, this Miura P400S, which was recently restored and comes dressed in a stunning shade called Azzurro Mexico, should have your covered.


