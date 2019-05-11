Lamborghini Huracan Performante Getting Pulled Out Of a Ditch Looks Depressing

The Lamborghini Huracan is the most driver-friendly model in the history of Sant'Agata Bolognese. And with the Performante limited edition having held the Nurburgring production car lap record for a while, you know this one likes to listen to the element linking the pedals to the steering wheel. However, that element sometimes does the wrong thing and this is how such Raging Bulls end up outside the road.

4 photos



We can see the 640 horsepower machine being pulled out of a ditch and it looks like the Lambo's got Britain wrapped all over it.



Given the initial position of the car, one might be surprised to find it (more or less) in one piece. And seeing the Huracan Performante reaching the kind of offroading angles that a



The poor Lamborghini emerges full of the green stuff, with those who had set about to rescue it having to turn to manpower in order to properly bring the supercar back onto the road.



Oh well, at least the situation of this Lamborghini Huracan Performante seems to be much less troubled than that of the example that



