autoevolution

Lamborghini Huracan Performante Getting Pulled Out Of a Ditch Looks Depressing

11 May 2019, 10:23 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The Lamborghini Huracan is the most driver-friendly model in the history of Sant'Agata Bolognese. And with the Performante limited edition having held the Nurburgring production car lap record for a while, you know this one likes to listen to the element linking the pedals to the steering wheel. However, that element sometimes does the wrong thing and this is how such Raging Bulls end up outside the road.
4 photos
Huracan Performante pulled out of a ditchHuracan Performante pulled out of a ditchHuracan Performante pulled out of a ditch
Sadly, a piece of footage that shows such an offroading trip for a Huracan Performante recently surfaced online. And when you think that this model is all about sticking to the road at high speed via active aero (the Italian automotive producer calls that ALA, which stands for Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva).

We can see the 640 horsepower machine being pulled out of a ditch and it looks like the Lambo's got Britain wrapped all over it.

Given the initial position of the car, one might be surprised to find it (more or less) in one piece. And seeing the Huracan Performante reaching the kind of offroading angles that a Lamborghini Urus would never be able to achieve might sound interesting for some, but, trust me, this shenanigan is not for the faint-hearted.

The poor Lamborghini emerges full of the green stuff, with those who had set about to rescue it having to turn to manpower in order to properly bring the supercar back onto the road.

Oh well, at least the situation of this Lamborghini Huracan Performante seems to be much less troubled than that of the example that crashed in London earlier this year. You know, the one that saw its driver attempting Launch Control in the middle of the city and failing to keep up with the car (hopefuly, this will serve as an example to all the amateur hooners out there).

lamborghini huracan performante lamborghini Huracan Lamborghini crash
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo Spyder ExoticLAMBORGHINI Centenario RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Centenario Roadster Coupe CabrioLAMBORGHINI CentenarioLAMBORGHINI Centenario CoupeLAMBORGHINI Huracan EvoLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  
 
 