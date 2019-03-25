autoevolution
Lamborghini Huracan Performante Crashes while Leaving Car Meet, Slams Into Tree

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, we are sad to report that a Lamborghini Huracan Performante has been involved in a serious crash over the weekend. This Raging Bull went down in one of the worst ways possible, with its owner losing control while trying to show off at the end of a supercar meet.
The shenanigan took place yesterday, in London traffic and followed a pretty simple recipe. The driver of the 640 horsepower Lamborghini was trying to impress the crowd while leaving a car meet, so he turned to the Launch Control feature of the mid-engined machine.

As the Performante took off and gathered a bit of speed, it started sliding to the right, where the lane was loaded with "oncoming" traffic - the quotes are here since the cars were actually waiting in a queue.

The driver overcorrected, while also amplifying the rotation by stepping on the brakes. In the process, he nearly hit a vehicle on his right. Nevertheless, the Performante went sliding the other way and it didn't stop until its nose was buried into a brick wall and its right-side rear quarter struck a tree.

Note that the bumpy road, along with a bit of dust, helped the AWD supercar go sideways. Nevertheless, judging by the tail-heavy behavior of the car, it looks like the driver had sedated the electronic nannies.

Certain people will just ignore the risks associated with doing so in a tight, urban area, the car community reputation staining (this was a massive meet held by exotic and luxury car dealer HR Owen) and pretty much everything that stands in the way of their adrenaline-fueled goal.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the accident. And with pedestrians and other drivers being around (let's not forget the human behind the wheel), this shouldn't be taken lightly.

However, the Huracan Performante is in rather poor condition. The extensive damage of the supercar might mean this is totalled and you'll be able to take a good look at the toll the impact took on the mid-engined machine in the piece of footage below.

