Child Dies Trying to Recreate Bad Bunny Video With Burning Lambo

One of the children, the youngest, has died. The other 2 are still fighting for their life, after being rushed to the hospital with more than 50 percent of their body covered in burns. Listin Diario notes that the children’s father, Franklin Mieses Rodriguez, works as a mechanic and he usually keeps all his stuff under lock and key. This time, he forgot to secure some flammable liquid and the kids used it trying to create a ring of fire.They had watched the video for “La Romana,” the latest release by Latin trap star Bad Bunny and collaborator El Alfa. In it, a woman pours gasoline on a red Lamborghini and sets it on fire, while the 2 men perform in front of it while bragging about having set the streets on fire.The kids, aged 7 through 14, took the lyrics literally, the publication reports. The eldest took one can of the flammable liquid and created a ring of fire in the street. She also went inside and got a box of matches, to set it alight. With the explosion, all 3 kids became trapped inside the ring of fire. Meanwhile, their mother was inside, doing housework, and had no idea what the kids were up to.Speaking to Telesistema 11 , the father blamed the music video for the tragedy. He also admitted he shouldn’t have left the flammable liquid around the house, but he’s adamant that none of this would have happened had it not been for the music video.“To the young people, to the children who are growing up, do not pay much attention to this music... because it came from [a song that says] the street is set on fire,” Rodriguez says.One may argue that blaming a music video, whatever its nature or content, on such a tragedy is akin to blaming video games and Hollywood movies for a boost in violence.