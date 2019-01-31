autoevolution

OneRepublic Sings Jeep into the Super Bowl with Visual Lyrics for U.S. Anthem

31 Jan 2019, 9:01 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The Star-Spangled Banner performed not with words, but with images. This is what Jeep pulled off with the help of OneRepublic for its latest commercial in the carmaker’s Big Game Blitz series dedicated to the Super Bowl.
7 photos
Jeep Gladiator Super Bowl adJeep Gladiator Super Bowl adJeep Gladiator Super Bowl adJeep Gladiator Super Bowl adJeep Gladiator Super Bowl adJeep Gladiator Super Bowl ad
If you look at the ad casually, there’s a good chance you’ll miss what Jeep was trying to do. The only words that come out of Ryan Tedder’s mouth are “Oh say can you see...” at the beginning of the two-minutes long clip and “O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave” at the end.

In between, a lot of images with apparently no connection.

Jeep describes the video as a “word-by-word visual score” of the national anthem, meaning that for the better part of it corresponding images were used instead of words, on the backdrop of piano music. 

Let’s explain (with words).

The first verse of the anthem is “Oh, say can you see by the dawn's early light." That translated in the clip as follows: Oh is the shape of a tire, say is a woman pointing at her mouth, can is a soda can, you is a poster of Uncle Sam pointing a finger, see is another woman looking up, by the dawn is a morning jogger, early is an alarm clock set at 4.00 AM, and light is a light bulb coming on.

See where this is going?

Jeep vehciles appear in the clip 13 or so times. Each time the image is supposed to correspond to a certain word in a certain verse. We’ll let you discover what image belongs where in the clip attached below.

Note to the brave who will try though: if you don’t know The Star-Spangled Banner by heart, it would be better to find a written version of it before getting to work, or else the clip remain just another ad with pretty pictures.

Jeep Super Bowl national anthem visual score onerepublic super bowl liii
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
JEEP models:
JEEP RenegadeJEEP Renegade Small SUVJEEP GladiatorJEEP Gladiator Midsize PickupJEEP GRAND CHEROKEE TRACKHAWKJEEP GRAND CHEROKEE TRACKHAWK Large SUVJEEP CherokeeJEEP Cherokee Medium SUVJEEP Wrangler RubiconJEEP Wrangler Rubicon Small SUVAll JEEP models  
 
 