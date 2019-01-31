OneRepublic Sings Jeep into the Super Bowl with Visual Lyrics for U.S. Anthem

The Star-Spangled Banner performed not with words, but with images. This is what Jeep pulled off with the help of OneRepublic for its latest commercial in the carmaker’s Big Game Blitz series dedicated to the Super Bowl.

In between, a lot of images with apparently no connection.



Jeep describes the video as a “word-by-word visual score” of the national anthem, meaning that for the better part of it corresponding images were used instead of words, on the backdrop of piano music.



Let’s explain (with words).



The first verse of the anthem is “Oh, say can you see by the dawn's early light." That translated in the clip as follows: Oh is the shape of a tire, say is a woman pointing at her mouth, can is a soda can, you is a poster of Uncle Sam pointing a finger, see is another woman looking up, by the dawn is a morning jogger, early is an alarm clock set at 4.00 AM, and light is a light bulb coming on.



See where this is going?



Jeep vehciles appear in the clip 13 or so times. Each time the image is supposed to correspond to a certain word in a certain verse. We’ll let you discover what image belongs where in the clip attached below.



Note to the brave who will try though: if you don’t know The Star-Spangled Banner by heart, it would be better to find a written version of it before getting to work, or else the clip remain just another ad with pretty pictures.



