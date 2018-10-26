Tyler, The Creator Smashed His Tesla Model X Into a Parked Honda CR-V

Rapper Tyler, The Creator can start counting his blessings, after being involved in a car crash in Beverly Hills that saw him total his new Tesla Model X and cause severe damage to another vehicle.
The accident was the rapper’s fault, TMZ reports, citing sources close to the police investigation. Tyler seems to be saying as much, too, writing on his Insta-stories that he fell asleep at the wheel after a late-night session at the recording studio.
Those few seconds was all it took for him to lose control of his car and violently smash into a parked vehicle, a black Honda CR-V. The accident happened near the UCLA campus, at the intersection of Veteran and Sunset in Westwood. Sources say the impact was so great that it send the Honda flying about 50 feet away. You can see a video shot at the scene of the crash at the bottom of the page.
“My big doopy a** usually go to sleep 10:30 (I wake up at 7) and guess who wanted to finish music super late and dosed off for a few seconds while driving home?” Tyler says on his social media, addressing the news of the crash.
“I'm a dumb a** b**** but lil mama don't have a scratch Im lucky. I calmly jumped out the back and called the people. Thanks Elon [Musk] for the excessive airbags [you a cutie]. Good day sir,” the rapper continues.
Indeed, the good news is that no one was injured in the accident. Tyler was able to come out of the car through the back door, since the front was entirely damaged. The dude who owns the Honda was actually happy when he found out that who wrecked his car because, as TMZ puts it, he’s about to get paid.
The same media outlet notes that Tyler left his info in the windshield of the Honda. This is the second time that dude has had his Honda wrecked this year.
No arrests were made after the accident and no charges were pressed.
Those few seconds was all it took for him to lose control of his car and violently smash into a parked vehicle, a black Honda CR-V. The accident happened near the UCLA campus, at the intersection of Veteran and Sunset in Westwood. Sources say the impact was so great that it send the Honda flying about 50 feet away. You can see a video shot at the scene of the crash at the bottom of the page.
“My big doopy a** usually go to sleep 10:30 (I wake up at 7) and guess who wanted to finish music super late and dosed off for a few seconds while driving home?” Tyler says on his social media, addressing the news of the crash.
“I'm a dumb a** b**** but lil mama don't have a scratch Im lucky. I calmly jumped out the back and called the people. Thanks Elon [Musk] for the excessive airbags [you a cutie]. Good day sir,” the rapper continues.
Indeed, the good news is that no one was injured in the accident. Tyler was able to come out of the car through the back door, since the front was entirely damaged. The dude who owns the Honda was actually happy when he found out that who wrecked his car because, as TMZ puts it, he’s about to get paid.
The same media outlet notes that Tyler left his info in the windshield of the Honda. This is the second time that dude has had his Honda wrecked this year.
No arrests were made after the accident and no charges were pressed.