Flight Attendant Recreates Britney Spears’ Toxic Video During Atlanta Layover

At the end of last month, 28-year-old Marcus Gindrow was working and had a few hours to idle away in Atlanta, Georgia, during a layover. He and a mate used the time to recreate Britney Spears’ now-iconic video for “Toxic,” the one in which she plays a flight attendant The resulting video was posted on social media and, as they say, the rest is history. Marcus is now a viral star and his tribute to the Princess of Pop is being billed anything from hilarious and righteous to downright “iconic” in and of itself. You be the judge of that, though.Speaking with Good Morning America , Gindrow says that part of the reason he became a flight attendant is this video from Mrs. Spears, so in a way, he was paying tribute to her. He also loves making people laugh, and he’s thrilled his video has reached so many.“People are saying it made their day, made them laugh and smile,” Gindrow says. “I also wanted to shine some light on Britney and what she's going through something [after her dad's health scare].”Hailing from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Gindrow says working as a flight attendant is ideal for him, since he loves the human interaction and being of assistance to others.“I love it,” he explains for the same media outlet. “Working with the people traveling, the customer service aspects and also the care of or the safety for the passengers and being able to spread my joy and making them feel comfortable.”So here’s Gindrow spreading his joy – and bringing some slay to the workplace in the skies.