autoevolution

Flight Attendant Recreates Britney Spears’ Toxic Video During Atlanta Layover

11 Apr 2019, 11:13 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
When you love your job and are having fun with it, it shows. Sometimes, you might even be so lucky as to become a viral star – like it recently happened to one flight attendant working with Endeavor Air.
10 photos
AI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardX
At the end of last month, 28-year-old Marcus Gindrow was working and had a few hours to idle away in Atlanta, Georgia, during a layover. He and a mate used the time to recreate Britney Spears’ now-iconic video for “Toxic,” the one in which she plays a flight attendant.

The resulting video was posted on social media and, as they say, the rest is history. Marcus is now a viral star and his tribute to the Princess of Pop is being billed anything from hilarious and righteous to downright “iconic” in and of itself. You be the judge of that, though.

Speaking with Good Morning America, Gindrow says that part of the reason he became a flight attendant is this video from Mrs. Spears, so in a way, he was paying tribute to her. He also loves making people laugh, and he’s thrilled his video has reached so many.

“People are saying it made their day, made them laugh and smile,” Gindrow says. “I also wanted to shine some light on Britney and what she's going through something [after her dad's health scare].”

Hailing from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Gindrow says working as a flight attendant is ideal for him, since he loves the human interaction and being of assistance to others.

“I love it,” he explains for the same media outlet. “Working with the people traveling, the customer service aspects and also the care of or the safety for the passengers and being able to spread my joy and making them feel comfortable.”

So here’s Gindrow spreading his joy – and bringing some slay to the workplace in the skies.

lol flight attendant Endeavor Air airplane viral video Atlanta Britney Spears
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Green NCAP? Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
FORD EscapeFORD Escape CrossoverFORD KugaFORD Kuga Small SUVMercedes-AMG CLA 35Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 CompactPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 