Ferrari-Badged Lamborghini Miura Spotted at Gas Station, Shows Huge Logo

Heck, this build event inspired a trolling reply, with the owner of an Audi R8 turning to The Miura we have here, which appears to be one of the original cars (only 764 units were brought to the world, remember?) comes with a massive Ferrari "badge" on its rear deck, as you'll be able to notice in the photos above.Now, the quotes are here for two reasons. First of all, we're talking about a decall (then again, special editions of supercars have taught us that stickers do count as badges).Secondly, while we Prancing Horse and the Italian flag are certainly there on a yellow background, the first seems to have been flipped, while the "Ferrari" scrip at the bottom appears to have been replaced. Perhaps these changes were done to avoid legal consequences, as it's no secret that Ferrari enjoys writing cease and desist letters on such matters.Regardless, the Miura was spotted while attentind the Gold Rush Rally, an annual US event. And it seems this Sant'Agata Bolognese machine and the said rally have history. For instance, if you check out the last image from the gallery, which was captured during the 2014 edition of the event, you'll notice the Lamborghini used to wear a simple Ferrari shiled on its posterior (lens tip to Chance Hales Photography via Daily Derbi for the pic).Oh, and in case you're wondering what's happening to modern-day Lamborghinis in the race for customization, this Huracan "rally" car has to be the best example of them all. The thing packs an exoskeleton and burdens the stock engine with a twin-turbo kit that came to replace a supercharger.Heck, this build event inspired a trolling reply, with the owner of an Audi R8 turning to foam sticks to replicate the said exoskeleton.