Widebody Ferrari 812 Superfast Looks Like a Bodybuilder, Sits Low

Is you ask Maranello, the Ferrari 812 Superfast is a rolling sculpture animated by a naturally aspirated V12. And while I believe the Prancing Horse can do better (just check out the 812-based Monza SP1 and SP2), the aftermarket part of the industry truly begs to differ.
I've never been a fan of wideoby kits for Prancing Horses, but, as I mentioned above, tuners have a different opinion and so does their clientele.
Make no mistake, the Ferrari 812 Superfast is set to get its fair share of fat fenders. And since I can't beat them, I've decided to... investigate.
As such, I've brought along a pixel play that shows a widebody incatnation of the Italian exotic.
This render portrays an 812 that will certainly stand out. And that's not just owed to the said fenders, but also to the extreme aero in the lower part of the project, since these resemble those used in Ferrari XX racecars.
Before inviting you to check out the aftermarket design in the social media post below, I'd like to remind you how Ferrari defines the appearance of the 812 Superfast.
"Seen in silhouette, the 812 Superfast has a fastback sleekness: a two-box design with a high tail reminiscent of the glorious 365 GTB4 (Daytona) of 1969, visually lowering an aggressive rear spoiler designed to guarantee downforce. The draped design of the flanks visually shortens the tail and is characterized by sharply slanted crease lines and impressively muscular wheelarches that imbue the Ferrari 812 Superfast with the power and aggression warranted by its imposing V12," we are being told.
As is the norm in tuner realm these days, it looks like this Fezza was also brought closer to the ground. Then we have the custom wheels, which are simply here to make sure that nobody missed the custom nature of this Ferrari.
Make no mistake, the Ferrari 812 Superfast is set to get its fair share of fat fenders. And since I can't beat them, I've decided to... investigate.
As such, I've brought along a pixel play that shows a widebody incatnation of the Italian exotic.
This render portrays an 812 that will certainly stand out. And that's not just owed to the said fenders, but also to the extreme aero in the lower part of the project, since these resemble those used in Ferrari XX racecars.
Before inviting you to check out the aftermarket design in the social media post below, I'd like to remind you how Ferrari defines the appearance of the 812 Superfast.
"Seen in silhouette, the 812 Superfast has a fastback sleekness: a two-box design with a high tail reminiscent of the glorious 365 GTB4 (Daytona) of 1969, visually lowering an aggressive rear spoiler designed to guarantee downforce. The draped design of the flanks visually shortens the tail and is characterized by sharply slanted crease lines and impressively muscular wheelarches that imbue the Ferrari 812 Superfast with the power and aggression warranted by its imposing V12," we are being told.
As is the norm in tuner realm these days, it looks like this Fezza was also brought closer to the ground. Then we have the custom wheels, which are simply here to make sure that nobody missed the custom nature of this Ferrari.