autoevolution

Widebody Ferrari 812 Superfast Looks Like a Bodybuilder, Sits Low

30 Apr 2019, 10:23 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Is you ask Maranello, the Ferrari 812 Superfast is a rolling sculpture animated by a naturally aspirated V12. And while I believe the Prancing Horse can do better (just check out the 812-based Monza SP1 and SP2), the aftermarket part of the industry truly begs to differ.
4 photos
Ferrari 812 Superfast Laps Nurburgring in 7:24Ferrari 812 Superfast Laps Nurburgring in 7:24Ferrari 812 Superfast Laps Nurburgring in 7:24
I've never been a fan of wideoby kits for Prancing Horses, but, as I mentioned above, tuners have a different opinion and so does their clientele.

Make no mistake, the Ferrari 812 Superfast is set to get its fair share of fat fenders. And since I can't beat them, I've decided to... investigate.

As such, I've brought along a pixel play that shows a widebody incatnation of the Italian exotic.

This render portrays an 812 that will certainly stand out. And that's not just owed to the said fenders, but also to the extreme aero in the lower part of the project, since these resemble those used in Ferrari XX racecars.

Before inviting you to check out the aftermarket design in the social media post below, I'd like to remind you how Ferrari defines the appearance of the 812 Superfast.

"Seen in silhouette, the 812 Superfast has a fastback sleekness: a two-box design with a high tail reminiscent of the glorious 365 GTB4 (Daytona) of 1969, visually lowering an aggressive rear spoiler designed to guarantee downforce. The draped design of the flanks visually shortens the tail and is characterized by sharply slanted crease lines and impressively muscular wheelarches that imbue the Ferrari 812 Superfast with the power and aggression warranted by its imposing V12," we are being told.

As is the norm in tuner realm these days, it looks like this Fezza was also brought closer to the ground. Then we have the custom wheels, which are simply here to make sure that nobody missed the custom nature of this Ferrari.

Ferrari 812 Superfast Ferrari widebody rendering
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
FERRARI models:
FERRARI F8 TributoFERRARI F8 Tributo ExoticFERRARI SP2FERRARI SP2 ExoticFERRARI SP1FERRARI SP1 ExoticFERRARI 599 GTOFERRARI 599 GTO ExoticFERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticAll FERRARI models  
 
 